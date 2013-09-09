Airline Awkwardly Blacks Out Logo From Jet That Skidded Off The Runway

We’re not sure how much this really helps, but…. Thai Airways painted over the logo of one of its planes that skidded off the runway in Bangkok, injuring 14 passengers.

From CNBC:

After the accident, workers on a crane blacked out the Thai Airways logo on the tail and body of the aircraft, as part of an effort to protect its image according to Star Alliance guidelines, an official said. It was the second mishap in less than two weeks for Thailand’s national carrier.

Here are two images from Reuters. Note that the plane’s colours are still plainly visible.

