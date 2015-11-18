Airgas halted after spiking 7%

Shares of Airgas were halted for news pending on Tuesday afternoon after jumping 7% earlier.

Bloomberg had reported that Air Liquide SA was in talks to acquire the company to create the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases.

According to Bloomberg, the deal could be announced as soon as this week, and no decision had been made.

More to come …

