Airdrop is a nifty and underutilized feature unique to Apple devices. It allows you to quickly transfer photos, videos, and other files between different Apple devices. Here’s how to use it.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.