19 photos show a rare side of the world that aircraft servicemembers see

When you’re aboard a military-grade fixed or rotary-winged aircraft, you’re most likely out on a mission and won’t always have time or the inclination to take in some of the scenic views.
Whether they’re giving medical aid during a “dustoff,” or providing suppressing fire from a gunship, crewmembers from a variety of aircraft can have one of the most hazardous jobs in the military — which is why some of the following scenes can only be experienced from this exclusive group.
We’ve compiled 19 photos of just a glimpse of the conditions that some of these crewmembers operate in.
A US Marine Corps crew chief scans for insurgent activity during a general support flight over Helmand province, Afghanistan.
Cpl. Isaac Lamberth/US Marine Corps
The reflection of the Black Forest fire can be seen from a Colorado National Guard crew chief's helmet in a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Capt. Darin Overstreet/US Air Force
A 'Bambi Bucket' attached to a Texas National Guard CH-47 dumps water on a blaze nearing a structure at Bastrop, Texas.
Staff Sgt. Malcolm McClendon/US Army
Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown/US Marine Corps
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a jump demonstration from a C-130 Hercules during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan.
Senior Airman Michael Washburn/USAF
A soldier from the US Army's 1st Cavalry Division hovers 75 feet above the ground from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medevac exercise.
Sgt. Travis Zielinski/US Army
A crew chief from the US Marine Corps prepares to engage targets from a UH-1Y Venom above San Clemente Island, California.
Sgt. Jamean Berry/US Marine Corps
Sgt. Jamean Berry/US Marine Corps
A US Army soldier provides aerial security from the rear door of a CH-47 Chinook over the Khost province, eastern Afghanistan.
US Department of Defense
A US Marine Corps crewmaster observes a F/A-18C Hornet approaching a refuelling hose near Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Australia.
Cpl. Nicole Zurbrugg/US Marine Corps
A US Marine Corps crew chief aboard a UH-1Y Venom approaches a landing zone during a training exercise near Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
US Marines assigned to Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a high altitude low opening (HALO) jump during training in Louisburg, North Carolina.
Cpl. Andre Dakis/US Marine Corps
Soldiers and airmen from five NATO nations parachute from a C-130J Hercules over the Alzey drop zone in southwestern Germany during International Jump Week.
Staff Sgt. Shawn Weismiller/US Air Force
A US Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter flies over the desert dunes en route to the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range.
Cpl. Uriel Avendano/US Marine Corps
The rear-gunner in a Sikorsky UH-53 observes a Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railroad stretch into the distance.
Petty Officer 1st Class Mark O'Donald/US Navy
US Marines and sailors in the Basic Reconnaissance Course practice helocasting at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, California.
A US Army National Guard rear door gunner on a CH-47 keeps watch over the mountains in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan.
Sgt. Jessi Ann McCormick/US Army
Sgt. Gabriela Garcia/US Marine Corps
