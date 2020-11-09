These aircraft-themed Airbnbs are being touted as a way to fly without leaving the ground – take a look at the most unique properties

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Airbnb is promoting its aircraft-themed listings around the world as travellers seek ways to get back on aeroplanes.

Found primarily in Europe, South America, and New Zealand, travellers can sleep in former airliners, freighters, and military helicopters.

The company is promoting these listings as an alternative to the “flights to nowhere” trend currently absorbing the aviation industry.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Travellers across the globe are desperate to get back in the air and explore the world.

A rise in aviation-themed activities spanning from “flights to nowhere” to an Airbus A380-turned-restaurant in Singapore shows that people miss flying, or at least the normalcy that flying represents. In Australia, a seven-hour-long flight to nowhere sold out in 10 minutes with tickets ranging from $US575 to $US2,765.

Airlines have even begun selling their in-flight meals in supermarkets to satisfy the hunger for travel. Finnair sold 1,600 business class meals in just a few days in a ploy to keep its catering division working.

But scratching that travel itch doesn’t have to include heading down to the local airport and pretending to go somewhere for a few hours. A unique brand of Airbnbs offers aviation-themed stays in properties that are actually converted aircraft.

From former airliners to military helicopters, enthusiasts and grounded globetrotters alike can spend the night and once again experience what it’s like to wake up on a plane.

Although the view from the window never changes, it can also be the more environmentally friendly move than the round-robin flights being offered by airlines. Singapore Airlines actually cancelled its planned flight to nowhere after critics cited environmental concerns, Insider’s Rachel Hosie reported.

Take a look at these aircraft-themed Airbnbs around the world.

This Grumman Gulfstream I propeller plane is located in Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, a small French town on the Bay of Biscay.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

The 1960s-era plane can house four guests in a renovated interior that features three beds and also comes with an outdoor patio.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

The master bedroom is tucked away in the back of the plane with a double-bed that can sleep two.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

Most of the cockpit has been taken out and has been repurposed as a toilet.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

Guests can book the plane for $US117 per night.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

In Wales, this former Lockheed JetStar private jet can sleep four guests.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Source: Airbnb

Most of the 1970s-era jet’s original nine-seat cabin has been maintained, as well as its cockpit.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Source: Airbnb

But some modern additions have been installed such as mood lights.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Source: Airbnb

The bedroom is located in a connected structure that looks more like a ship’s cabin than it does anything found on an aeroplane.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Source: Airbnb

The double bed is surrounded by aviation-themed designs on the wall.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Wales.

Source: Airbnb

In Colombia, this Fokker 27 known as “The Flying Dutchman” now lives in the jungle near Bogota in Chingaza National Park.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

The former United Nations plane has been pretty much gutted with makeshift setups that include a lifeguard board surrounded by airline-style seats.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

Three guests can stay in the aircraft with two bunks beds comprising the master bedroom.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

And for entertainment, a flight simulator has been installed in the cockpit pre-loaded with a Fokker 27 so guests can try their hand at flying the plane in which they’re staying the night.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

The kitchen is located outside and features a wood oven and a gas grill for cooking.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

The bathroom is located inside the plane with a toilet and shower.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

Guests can book the property for $US73 per night.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in Colombia.

Source: Airbnb

Helicopter enthusiasts can rejoice as rotorcraft are represented in this lineup too.

Airbnb A helicopter-turned-Airbnb in England.

Source: Airbnb

Both properties are located in the UK and feature the Westland Lynx military helicopter.

Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com A Westland Lynx military helicopter.

In Preston, near Manchester and Liverpool, this 38-year-old helicopter costs $US196 per night and sleeps four.

Airbnb A helicopter-turned-Airbnb in England.

Source: Airbnb

Guests are advised to bring their own sleeping items such as a pillow, blankets, and linen. There’s also no toilet or shower on the inside but one is located nearby.

Airbnb A helicopter-turned-Airbnb in England.

Source: Airbnb

On the other side of Great Britain, this Lynx is cheaper at $US79 per night but only sleeps two.

Airbnb A helicopter-turned-Airbnb in England.

Source: Airbnb

And the bed is even military-themed to match the former Army Air Corps helicopter.

Airbnb A helicopter-turned-Airbnb in England.

Source: Airbnb

In New Zealand, the adventurous town of Waitomo between Auckland and Wellington is home to this former freighter-turned-Airbnb.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in New Zealand.

Source: Airbnb

This space looks the most like an actual apartment, or at least a tiny home, with new walls, an air conditioning unit, and kitchen appliances.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in New Zealand.

Source: Airbnb

Despite the aircraft’s size, there’s only one bed that can accommodate two guests, costing $US138 per night.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in New Zealand.

Source: Airbnb

Local attractions in the town include black water rafting, glowworm caves, and ziplining.

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in New Zealand.

Source: Airbnb

Back in France, this listing takes the aviation theme to the next level by featuring nearly an entire airport.

Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

This Cessna is accompanied by a structure that’s aptly referred to as the “control tower.”

Airbnb An aircraft-turned-Airbnb in France.

Source: Airbnb

Up to two guests can sleep in the plane while the control tower can house four more. A night’s stay here costs $US104.

Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

The cockpit has remained largely intact though it won’t be receiving clearance from the control tower to take off anytime soon.

Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.