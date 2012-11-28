There's A New Form Of Tebowing, Except It's From China, And It's Militaristic

Photo: via CCTV
The world seemed to issue a collective gasp as China successfully landed an aircraft on a boat — a feat America achieved almost exactly 100 years ago.If you’re waiting for China’s military to take over the world, don’t hold your breath. Yes, the landing was largely akin to watching a toddler take its first steps, or maybe a bit of a run.
Chinese media highly publicized the event, which in turn yielded a societal response almost as cute as a toddler stumbling after a kitten: a new meme.
It’s called “Aircraft Carrier Style,” and we’ve collected a few of the photos here for you to see. Like Planking and Tebowing, people felt compelled to post images of themselves “Aircraft Carrier Styling” all over the web.
We’ve included quotes from the Chinese media’s stories about the meme and the carrier.
'Close-up shots of the crew broadcast on China Central Television from Sunday to Monday gave viewers the chance to see the gesture properly.'
'To achieve that goal, we have been practising really hard,' said Chinese deputy aviation chief Li Xiaoyong.
'Although the gesture has often been seen in movies, I couldn't restrain my excitement the first time I saw it used to instruct a fighter jet to land and take off from China's first aircraft carrier.'
'Enthusiasm for Carrier Style has shown that the gesture has been accepted as a totem inspiring self-confidence and pride among Chinese people.'
'Carrier Style rapidly eclipsed the online craze for the Gangnam Style music video after which it was named.'
It was also called 'amusing and comical' by netizens who uploaded pictures showing various takes on the gesture.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.