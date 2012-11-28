There's A New Form Of Tebowing, Except It's From China, And It's Militaristic

Photo: via CCTV

The world seemed to issue a collective gasp as China successfully landed an aircraft on a boat — a feat America achieved almost exactly 100 years ago.If you’re waiting for China’s military to take over the world, don’t hold your breath. Yes, the landing was largely akin to watching a toddler take its first steps, or maybe a bit of a run.



Chinese media highly publicized the event, which in turn yielded a societal response almost as cute as a toddler stumbling after a kitten: a new meme.

It’s called “Aircraft Carrier Style,” and we’ve collected a few of the photos here for you to see. Like Planking and Tebowing, people felt compelled to post images of themselves “Aircraft Carrier Styling” all over the web.

We’ve included quotes from the Chinese media’s stories about the meme and the carrier.

