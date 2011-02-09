Aircell Raises $35 Million To Expand Gogo In-Flight Internet

Aircell announced yesterday that it was able to raise $35 million from existing investors to expand in-flight internet services through its Gogo brands. The funding will be used to expand growth in both the commercial and business aviation markets.



Aircell offers internet connectivity for laptops, PDAs, and smartphones on nine of the 11 leading American airlines. By the end of 2010, Gogo In-Flight connectivity was available on 1,050 commercial aircraft operating about 3,800 flights daily in the United States.

Aircell also services 6,000 business aviation customers worldwide. In 2011, the company hopes to grow its equipped aircraft base by more than three per day.

Currently Gogo is available on all AirTran Airways, Virgin America, and Delta flights and on select Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and US Airways flights, with Frontier coming soon.

During the month of February, Gogo is partnering with Ford to offer passengers free in-flight Facebook access on a handful of carriers. Google, Hewlett Packard, People.com and Skymall have also partnered with Aircell to bring Gogo access and special content to passengers, so expect more promotions and offers as they look to increase adoption of Gogo In-flight and book your airline tickets accordingly.

Source: PRNewswire

