Airbus Considers Wider Seats For Wider Passengers

Photo: Flight Global

Airbus is pitching U.S. airlines on wider seats to fit overweight passengers, Bloomberg’s Andrea Rothman reports.The new A320s would reduce window and middle seat size to 17 inches and boost aisle seating to 20 inches.



Airbus says airlines could market the seats much like they do emergency exit rows and charge more money.

