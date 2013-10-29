Photo: Getty Images

Airbus wants airlines to adopt a minimum economy seat width of 18 inches, following a study that found that passengers slept much worse in 17-inch seats.

Researchers at the London Sleep Centre compared sleep quality in 18-inch-wide seats to sleep quality in 17-inch-wide seats.

People in the wider seats fell asleep 6 minutes quicker, their limbs twitched 11% less, and interruptions to their sleep were reduced by 28 minutes on average.

The study involved 1,500 participants and was designed to mimic long-haul flight conditions, defined as those with a flight time of 13 hours or more.

From Airbus’ announcement:

