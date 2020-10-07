Airbus just revealed its newest private jet based on the $81 million A220 airliner and it's already racked up 6 orders – see inside the TwoTwenty

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

Airbus just introduced the private jet variant of the popular A220-100 airliner called the ACJ220 or “TwoTwenty.”

The $US81 million jet can house six living areas including a full shower and king-size bed while seating 18.

Six orders have already been placed with VIP aircraft operator Comlux slated to receive the first two.

Airbus has a new private jet for sale.

The Airbus Corporate Jet 220, also called the “TwoTwenty,” is the private jet version of the popular A220 airliner. A step above the likes of Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault, Airbus said the driving force behind the project was that private flyers were seeking larger aircraft, hence the manufacturer’s new designation: “the xtra large biz jet.”

Airbus teamed up with private jet operator and aircraft interior completion firm Comlux to come up with the first luxurious design, incorporating recent innovations in cabin technology to create a truly ultra-modern private jet. Space wasn’t an issue as the airliner-sized cabin allows for massive living areas and even includes a shower and king-size bed.

As one of the newest aircraft in the skies, its buyers can enjoy the cost savings that come with an aircraft as advanced as the A220. Fuel consumption, for example, is reduced by 25% on the ACJ220 compared to previous-generation airliners thanks to new engines and other aerodynamic features.

Airbus’ gamble is already paying off as six orders have been placed for the jets. Comlux has the first two orders while an undisclosed buyer has the next four.

Take a look inside the $US81 million ACJ TwoTwenty that will be roaming the skies within the next three years.

The A220 on which the ACJ220 is based has the title of Airbus’ smallest commercial aircraft and also one of its newest.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters The first CSeries aircraft in its new Airbus colours.

Source: Airbus

Airbus had acquired the product line from Bombardier in 2018 for only one Canadian dollar as the jet’s initial manufacturer was under threat from Boeing, who was challenging a deal that Delta Air Lines had made for the aircraft.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters Airbus CEO Tom Enders deplanes a CSeries aircraft.

Airbus was given control of the program and Bombardier eventually bowed out entirely, leaving Europe’s leading manufacturer with a new jet, the design and development of which it didn’t have to really pay for.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters The first flight of the new Airbus A220.

Delta Air Lines flyers might recognise the plane as it’s been flying in the US since February 2019.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220.

It will soon also join the fleets of JetBlue Airways…

Airbus A rendering of a JetBlue Airways Airbus A220.

And David Neeleman’s Breeze Airways.

Breeze A rendering of a Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300

The popularity in the airline realm is largely due to its advances in fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters An Airbus A220 flight.

Two Pratt & Whitney PW1000G geared turbofan engines, the use of lightweight composites, and other aerodynamically friendly features give the jet better fuel consumption by 25% compared to previous-generation models, making it cheaper to fly and boosting its range.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters The first Airbus A220 aircraft.

Source: Airbus

And on the inside, airline passengers are offered an ultra-quiet cabin with mood-lighting.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Onboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100.

Even the cockpit was given a high-tech upgrade with massive display screens and sidestick controls.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters The cockpit of a Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

The success of the A220 in the airline world nearly guaranteed a second-life as a private jet.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

Enter, the Airbus Corporate Jet 220, also known as the TwoTwenty, based on the smaller A220-100.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

Airbus unveiled the jet on Tuesday, citing growing demand for extra-wide cabin aircraft.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

It’s the latest in the Airbus Corporate Jet lineup that includes private jet variants of popular airliners including the Airbus A320neo…

Airbus The delivery of the first Airbus ACJ320neo.

A319…

Media_works / Shutterstock.com An Airbus ACJ319 private jet.

And A350 XWB.

Christian Charisius/picture alliance/Getty An Airbus ACJ350-900 XWB private jet.

The interior completion arm of Switzerland’s Comlux was chosen for the cabin product.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

The 18-seat design includes six living areas across a 785-square-foot cabin.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

The forward livings areas are open-concept featuring lie-flat club seats and divans with plenty of legroom.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

A six-seat conference and dining space then comprise the next living area as one moves further into the plane.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

In the ceiling above, an LED lighting system is featured and WiFi extends throughout the plane.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

And along the cabin walls, electro-chromatic windows eliminate the need for window shades.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

And of course, a king-size bed in the master bedroom that comes in handy on the longer flights of which the jet is capable.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

With an extended range of 5,650 nautical miles, the ACJ220 can fly for over 12 hours non-stop. That’s enough to fly from the West Coast of the US to Europe.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

The entry of the A220 into the private realm has long been speculated by other aircraft interior firms who have come up with designs of their own.

Reuters Employees work on an Airbus A220-300 at their facility in Mirabel, Canada.

A trio of aircraft designers consisting of Kestrel Aviation Management, Camber Aviation Management, and Pierrejean Vision, unveiled their A220 private jet cabin concept in June.

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

It includes a private office…

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

Massive dining and conference table…

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

And cinema suite.

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

The A220 is the next step up from the latest and greatest from Bombardier…

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier Global 7500 private jet.

And Gulfstream, who are building larger and larger aircraft.

DAVID BECKER/Reuters A Gulfstream G700 private jet fuselage demonstrator.

Like most of the converted airliners, these private jets are intended for the elite among the private jet set group whether they be titans of industry, billionaires, or even national governments.

Airbus The new Airbus ‘TwoTwenty’ private jet.

And with six jets already on order – two from Comlux and four from an undisclosed buyer – the ACJ220 will be flying as soon as 2023.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters The first Airbus A220 flight.

Source: Airbus

