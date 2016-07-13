Airbus just sold $US23.5 billion worth of jets in one day

Airbus WOW Air Airbus A321neo.

Day two of the 2016 Farnborough Air Show proved to be a fruitful one for Airbus.

The European consortium closed four deals on Tuesday worth up to $US23.5 billion ($A30.1 billion) at list prices.

The Toulouse-based aeroplane maker built upon the momentum from Monday’s announcement of Virgin Atlantic’s acquisition of 12 A350-1000 airliners worth $US4.3 billion.

AirAsia made the biggest splash of the day with an order for 100 Airbus A321neo airliners worth $US12.57 billion at list prices.

In recent years, AirAsia has become the A320-family’s largest customer. The airline has ordered a total of 575 Airbus narrow-body jets, with more than 170 already in service.

The 240-seat A321neo will allow AirAsia to expand passenger capacity without increasing the number of flights into high-traffic airports.

“The A321neo will help us to meet ongoing strong demand as well as further reduce our costs across the group, which will translate to lower air fares for our guests,” AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes said.

“The A321neo will be operated on our most popular routes and especially at airports with infrastructure constraints. It will allow us to bring higher passenger volumes with the same slots, therefore providing immediate benefits to the airports.”

Airbus AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes (Left) with Airbus CEO Fabrice Brégier.

India’s Go Air also made news by signing a memorandum of understanding for 72 A320neos. The deal effectively doubles the 72 Airbus A321neos the low cost carrier ordered in 2011. Should Go Air convert the MOU into firm orders, the deal would be worth up to $7.73 billion at book value.

“The new A320neo provide us the competitive edge to achieve our growth targets and help us strengthening our presence in the wider region,” Go Air CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.

“It also reaffirms Go Air’s commitment to deliver the most modern, comfortable and excellent air travel experience to all customers as well as to strengthen the sustained positive growth and business expansion of the company.”

Berlin-based leisure airline Germania took the plunge on the A320neo as well with a deal for 25 jets. The firm order carries a list price of up to $2.7 billion.

Finally, Icelandic low cost carrier WOW Air placed a firm order for four A321neos with a total list value of $503 million. WOW’s new A321neos will be used for its expanding service between Europe and the US.

Airbus made considerable progress during the second day of the show, but rival Boeing managed to do some solid business as well.

European leisure airline TUI Group ordered 10 Boeing 737MAX8s and one 787-9 Dreamliner with a total list value of $1.4 billion.

In addition, Air Lease Corporation order Six 737MAX 8s worth $660 million while China’s Kunming Airlines signed an MOU for 10 737MAX 7’s worth $806 million.

An unidentified Chinese customer committed to 30 Boeing 737s worth more than $3 billion. At the same time, Russian cargo giant Volga-Dnepr Group finalised the acquisition of 20 Boeing 747-8 freighters. The deal includes four planes that have already been delivered and 16 aircraft awaiting delivery. The total value of the sale, including the already delivered aircraft, is roughly $7.6 billion at list prices.

Although these financial are truly impressive, it should be noted that most, if not all, of these customers likely negotiated significant bulk-rate discounts.

Day three lies ahead. Lets see if Airbus and Boeing can close out the 2016 Farnborough Air Show in style.

