The Airbus A380 Superjumbo has a new buyer, but the company doesn't want to say who

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JANUARY 18: A General view of the Airbus A380 before the HSV team hands over the A380 to the Emirates airline on January 18, 2010 in Hamburg, Germany.The world’s largest passenger liner, built by the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, is delivered to the Fly Emirates airline. (Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)

Airbus seems to have finally found a new customer for its A380 Superjumbo.

Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier announced this week at the company’s annual meeting that it had a firm order for three aircraft from an undisclosed “global leading airline.”

Bregier said the airline requested that Airbus not yet disclose the buyer’s identity, but Nikkei has reported that the mystery airline is Japan’s All Nippon Airways.

This would be the first airline to purchase the A380 since Emirates placed an order in late 2013.

According to Nikkei, ANA plans to deploy the three double-deckers to ferry tourists back and forth from Tokyo to Hawaii. The deal is valued at just over $1.2 billion.

This A380 order seems to have been a couple of years in the making, with the Japanese carrier reportedly looking into the airliner as far back as 2014. ANA is expected to take delivery of its A380s starting in 2018.

Airbus has sold 319 of the massive jets over the past decade and a half.

Emirates alone accounts for 140 of the orders. There are 179 examples of the aircraft in service around the world with 13 airlines.

The news around the A380 is still not completely rosy. This week, Virgin Atlantic Airways, which has a long-delayed outstanding order for six A380s, reportedly ordered 12 A350-1000 wide-body airliners to replace the airline’s ageing Boeing 747-400 leisure fleet.

Last year, Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger told Business Insider the airline would accept delivery of the A380s only if there was enough capacity for all six jets.

We have reached out to the companies for comment.

