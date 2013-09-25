These Maps Show How Crucial Asia Is To The Future Of The Aviation Industry

In its new 20-year outlook report, Airbus predicts that by 2032, the world will need 29,000 new commercial planes, worth $US4.4 trillion.

The aeroplane manufacturer also said the number of “mega cities,” which handle at least 10,000 long-haul flights daily, will rocket from 42 to 90.

The Asia-Pacific region is responsible for much of that growth, which isn’t surprising: It’s predicted to lead the world in air traffic within two decades. It’s where 47% of the “very large” planes (like the Airbus A380) are headed. The Middle East and Brazil aren’t far behind.

Numbers are one thing, but these maps make it clear just how crucial those emerging markets will be for plane makers like Airbus and Boeing.

Here’s where we stand now in terms of mega cities:

And where we’ll be in 20 years:

The pattern of growth is clear.

