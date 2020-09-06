Airbus just unveiled its new $14 million luxury helicopter that can seat up to 10 people — see inside

Airbus is turning its H160 aircraft into a luxury helicopter for business or private use: the ACH160.

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) is the company’s high-end bespoke segment that’s catered to private clients and business use.

The ACH160 starts at over $US14 million, although this price shifts depending on different add-ons and equipment in the customisable interior.

The luxury helicopter will be available for delivery later this year.

Airbus is creating a luxury version of its H160 helicopter: the ACH160, which starts at around $US14 million for business or private use.

The ACH160 is the “premium” iteration of the H160 and the latest aircraft in the ACH line, which includes six other corporate helicopters that can be tailored per customer. Despite these differences in luxury levels, both the ACH160 and H160 will be available deliveries later this year, according to Airbus.

The customisable aspects inside the luxury helicopter include seating, with options like bench-style seats, individual seats, or a mix of both, for a total accommodation of up to 10 passengers. This tailored configuration has also already been employed in the latest ACH160 order for a client in Italy, who requested the helicopter with a bespoke six-seater configuration, according to Airbus.

Keep scrolling to see inside the ACH160 which starts at around $US14 million, although this price can vary based on aspects like equipment, configurations, and finishes, an Airbus spokesperson told Business Insider:

Besides the Italy-based customer, the luxury helicopter has also been ordered in eight other countries in Europe, China, Southeast Asia, and Latin and North America.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

According to its maker, the ACH160’s design is backed by 68 new patents.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

The interior was created in part by Pagasus Design.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

Together, Airbus’ in-house design team and Pagasus Design created a luxurious interior with large windows for more natural light and views of the outside.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

Like any luxury aircraft, the inside of the ACH160 is lined with leather, wood veneers, and a handmade carpet.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

The ACH160 has a maximum cruising speed of 155 knots, or about 178.4 miles-per-hour, and a range of 852 kilometers, about 529.4 miles.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

It can fly for four hours, 30 minutes …

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

… and has a payload of over 1.1 tons for trips within 138.1 miles.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

According to Airbus’ description of the H160, the helicopter has a “new-generation turboshaft engine” that guzzles less fuel than the older generation of engines.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

The base H160 and its luxury sibling both have the latest flight deck from Helionix, decreasing the amount of work that the pilot has to handle, according to Airbus.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

The helicopter also has an upgraded stabilizer and “sound-reducing” rotor blades.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

The combination of all of these upgrades and features gives the helicopter a quiet interior and a reliable and safe ride, according to its maker.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

Besides the luxury ACH160, there are other iterations of the H160 designed for several uses, including general transportation and emergency medical and public service use.

Airbus Airbus’ ACH160 helicopter.

