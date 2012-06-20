Airbus Just Received A Patent On This Crazy Design Concept

Airbus currently makes the A380, which is one of the craziest and largest aeroplanes in the world.



But it seems that they are looking at ways to one-up that plane with something even more amazing.

According to illustrations we found on Gizmodo, Airbus has been awarded a patent for a plane that has two fuselages, two sets of wings, and turboprop power.

Seriously.

It is believed that the twin wing/fuselage would reduce fuel consumption as the setup is lighter. What’s very neat is that from the side, it looks like a regular plane, but around back it is truly something from another world.

And it just looks really, really cool.

We don’t expect to ever see this in the air or at the airport, but it’s ok to dream.

Check it out below: (US Patent Office via Aviation Week):

Photo: US Patent Office

