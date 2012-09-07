Airbus Just Revealed 5 Ways It Will Change Aviation In The Future

The faster a plane can get in the air, the less noise it makes overhead and the sooner it reaches cruise altitudes, where flight is more efficient.

To accelerate takeoff without sacrificing aircraft size, Airbus is working on a renewably powered rolling platform that will tow the plane, so it hits the required speed to get airborne more quickly than if powered only by its own engines.

But it's actually not an entirely new idea--fighter jets already take off from aircraft carriers with the help of a catapult built into the deck.

It allows for shorter runways, obviously important on carriers at sea, and potentially at airports Airbus predicts may soon be pressed for space by expanding cities.