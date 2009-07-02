Airbus Forced To Ground Planes?

This report appeared in the Times of London yesterday:



Airbus is expected to face calls to ground its worldwide fleet of long-range airliners tomorrow when French accident investigators issue their first account of what caused Air France Flight 447 to crash off Brazil on June 1.

It is believed that the accident bureau will report that stormy weather was a factor but faulty speed data and electronics were the main problem in the disaster that killed 228 people.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is likely to be asked why it had never taken action to remedy trouble that was well known with the Airbus 330 and 340 series. Nearly 1,000 of the aircraft are flying and until AF447, no passenger had been killed in one.

“EASA has a legal and moral obligation to get to the bottom of this problem now. If there is a defective system and the aircraft is unsafe then it should be grounded,” said James Healy-Pratt of Stewarts Law in London. The firm, which specialises in aviation, is representing the families of 20 of the victims of flight 447.

Statistics aside, it’s obviously been a bad month of publicity for Airbus, as the Air France flight was followed up by the Yemeni Air crash earlier this week. That was an Airbus 310. It’s not that any of this is necessarily going to help rival Boeing, which has basically traded the week flat.

