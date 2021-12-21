Airbus delivered the final Airbus A380 ever to be built just as airlines learn to love the world’s largest passenger jet again

Airbus has delivered its 251st and final A380 to a customer after 14 years of airline deliveries. The final Airbus A380 ever to be built, bound for Emirates. Airbus – Bockfilm / Michael Lindner

Emirates was the final recipient and brought its 123rd A380 home from Airbus for the final time on December 16. The delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany to Dubai marked the end a 13-year period of deliveries that started in November 2008. The final Airbus A380 ever to be built, bound for Emirates. Airbus-Lutz Borck

“It defined us, in many respects,” Tim Clark, the president of Emirates, told Insider in July 2020. “We’ve spent an inordinate amount on product, both in flight and on the ground, and that’s really paid off.” An Emirates Airbus A380. Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com The president of Emirates says passengers will never again be as comfortable as they have been aboard the enormous discontinued Airbus A380

As the largest airline to fly the A380, the Middle Eastern mega carrier is responsible for keeping the A380 program alive through 2021, stemming from an order for the then-unnamed A3XX at the Farnborough Air Show in 2000 The final A380 ever to be built, bound for Emirates. Airbus

Only 16 years have passed since the first A380 took flight in 2005 until the time of its final delivery. Airbus was not able to turn the A380 into a multi-generational aircraft in the same way Boeing was able to with the rival 747. The final A380 bound for Emirates. Airbus Double-decker planes are going extinct as Airbus and Boeing discontinue their largest models. Here’s why airlines are abandoning 4-engine jets.

But the A380’s success can better be measured in impact more so than in number of orders. The world’s largest passenger jet overtook Boeing’s 747 as the leading status symbol for airlines that travelers clamored to fly on. An Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Singapore Airlines was the first airline to take home the A380 and helped raise the bar for luxury on the immensely spacious aircraft that could seat more than 500 passengers if airlines wanted. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380. REUTERS/Tim Chong

It was the start of the superjumbo era and the first time passengers could fly on a plane with two full levels. Airlines could even pack the A380 with luxurious extras and still have more than enough room to house four cabin classes. An Airbus A380 in production. Reuters/Jean Philippe Arles

Singapore Airlines packed the plane with 12 first class suites, 60 business class suites, and 399 economy class seats. A Singapore Airlines first class suite on the Airbus A380. Pascal Parrot/Getty Images

Emirates and Qatar Airways used the space to offer in-flight bars and decadent first class products while the former took it one step further to include “shower spas” in which first class passengers could enjoy a hot shower mid-flight. An Emirates Airbus A380. Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com I went inside an exclusive first class spa onboard an Emirates Airbus A380 and saw why wealthy travelers pay a small fortune to live well at 35,000 feet (10,668.00m)

Etihad Airways created apartments in the sky with its three-room “The Residence” product that came with a living room, bedroom, shower, and private butler. ‘s ‘The Residences’ on the Airbus A380. Etihad Etihad Airways says the end is near for its A380s and their high-flying apartments featuring butlers, chefs, and private showers that often cost $20,000 a trip

Airlines were going strong with the A380 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it was just a status symbol for many. A lack of new orders to keep the program going, however, meant that the A380’s days were always numbered. A Qantas Airbus A380. AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Boeing had experienced the same with its 747-8i aircraft of which even fewer were sold than the A380. Twin-engine aircraft were quickly replacing four-engine behemoths, and the pandemic hastened the demise of the A380 at many airlines including Air France and Lufthansa. A 747-8i aircraft. Boeing Source: Boeing

Helping Boeing along, at least, was a demand for the aircraft in the cargo realm. Cargo giants including UPS Airlines and Atlas Air are some of the final customers for the aircraft. A UPS Airlines Boeing 747-8F aircraft. Thiago B Trevisan / Shutterstock.com Boeing just announced the definitive end of the legendary 747 as cargo giant Atlas Air places an order for the final 4 planes

Airbus had not developed a freighter variant of the A380; though, airlines like Emirates and Hi Fly did use their A380 passenger cabins to transport boxes. A Airbus A380 cargo conversion. HiFly Another airline is retiring the world’s largest passenger plane after just under 3 years of service as the pandemic keeps long-haul flyers grounded. See inside Hi Fly’s Airbus A380.

The Airbus A380 may never return to its pre-pandemic glory, as indicated by the number of flights airlines have planned for aircraft in combined with pandemic-era retirements. A British Airways Airbus A380. Thomas Pallini/Insider

On the day of the final A380’s delivery to Emirates, airlines around the world flew a total of 99 flights with the aircraft. The same day in 2020 saw only 25 flights, while the same day in 2019 saw 341 flights. A Qatar Airways Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Source: Cirium

The most A380 flights in a given day in 2021 will only be 107, based on airlines’ current schedule according to Cirium data, with December 17 and December 31 currently tied to achieve that number. In 2022, August will see as many as 183 daily departures with the A380, just more than half of the A380’s busiest day in 2019. Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider Source: Cirium

But there is hope as fans of the A380 will still have decades to fly on the world’s largest passenger jet. Some of the airlines that have committed to the A380 during the pandemic have no plans to retire it anytime soon and are even making investments to improve the onboard experience. An Emirates Airbus A380. phichak/Shutterstock.com

Emirates unveiled a brand-new interior design for its Airbus A380s that sees enhancements in each cabin, as well as the addition of a premium economy class cabin. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider Emirates just unveiled the swanky high-end design for its new Airbus A380 as most airlines say goodbye to the enormous plane — see inside

In first class, the 14 exclusive suites will feature taller doors for even more privacy and new motifs and colors will be found throughout the cabin. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The famed shower spas will also remain with a refreshed look and feel. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

In business class, the 76 seats will be reupholstered and redesigned with a new champagne-color leather and wood finishing. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The new premium economy class will feature 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration with 19.5-inch (51cm)-wide seats offering up to 40 inches of legroom. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Economy class and its 388 seats will receive new “ergonomically designed” seats that feature tray tables with wood finishes. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even the in-flight bar has been enhanced with new seating options and the same color palette found in business class. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Singapore Airlines in 2017 unveiled new business class seats and first class suites that are unique to the A380 and will soon fly to more destinations around the world. An Airbus A380 of Singapore Airlines approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Reuters

The first class suites feature their own swivel chair, bed, and 32-inch (81cm) television, making the enclosed space resemble a luxury office suite more so than an airplane compartment. A first class suite onboard a Airbus A380. Singapore Airlines

Some suites can also be combined to offer a double bed that’s ideal when traveling with a companion. A first class suite onboard a Airbus A380. Singapore Airlines

And in business class, center-aisle seats can also act as a double bed when fully flat. The business class cabin onboard a Airbus A380. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines will bring its A380s to New York on March 27 to fly the recently resumed Singapore-New York via Frankfurt, Germany route as more airlines build back the A380’s US presence. A first class suite onboard a Airbus A380. Singapore Airlines

But Singapore Airlines is another example of replacing the A380 with smaller and more efficient aircraft. The airline uses Airbus A350-900ULR, or ultra-long-range, aircraft to offer non-stop flights between the US and Singapore. Inside the new world’s longest flight: What it’s like to fly on Singapore Airlines’ new route between Singapore and New York

There are no first class suites on the smaller aircraft, or any first class seats at all. But travelers can save around four hours by taking the non-stop option in either premium economy class or business class. Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For ultra-premium flyers, the choice comes down to getting to the destination sooner or enjoying a luxury suite. Onboard a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR. Thomas Pallini/Insider Singapore Airlines is partnering with the ultra-exclusive Golden Door spa to redefine luxury on the world’s longest commercial flights

At the Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates brought one of its newly-refurbished A380s that proved to be a star of the show. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A steady stream of airshow visitors filed through the aircraft, taking selfies in the business class seats and first class suites while marveling at the bar and showers. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But also on display at the airshow were the A380’s replacements, the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 XWB. An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner nicknamed the ‘Greenliner’ at the Dubai Airshow 2021 Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates, like many global airlines, has plans to incorporate both aircraft into its fleet and both may be flying for the airline long after the A380s have been retired. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Clark, however, said that “nothing is going to be as good” as the A380, not even the soon-to-be largest twin-engine passenger plane in the world. An Emirates Airbua A380 display at the Dubai Airshow. Thomas Pallini/Insider

“How could it be as good as the A380 on the upper deck, or as good as it is in economy with 10-abreast seating on the main deck,” Clark said of the Boeing 777X. The Boeing 777X at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Clark is referring to the fact that the A380’s size is so great that flyers still had extra room in which to stretch out even with 10 economy seats filling a single row. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

“It’s palatial,” Clark said of the A380. “And people absolutely love it. They still go out of their way to get on the 380.” Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Airbus had even created a website to help travelers find routings on the A380 as the aircraft so popular with frequent flyers. Emirates’ refurbished Airbus A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The US will see more airlines redeploy the A380; though, not all will be as glamorous as those in service with Emirates and Singapore Airlines. Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

British Airways has plans to return its A380s to the US, serving destinations like Boston, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC. A British Airways Airbus A380. Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com Source: Cirium

All Nippon Airways is scheduled to resume A380 flights to Hawaii on March 27; though, continuing travel restrictions impacting Japan may see that date pushed back. An All Nippon Airways Airbus A380. viper-zero / Shutterstock.com Source: Cirium

Qantas has put its A380s on the schedule to fly between Sydney and Los Angeles beginning March 27. A Qantas Airbus A380. Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com Source: Cirium

And China Southern Airlines plans to continue flying the A380 between Guangzhou, China, and Los Angeles, as it has been doing throughout the pandemic. A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380. StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com Source: Cirium

Airbus will also help keep the A380 flying and powering the future of flight. MSN1, the first-ever A380 built by Airbus, will be used for flight testing and expanding the capabilities of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. The final A380 ever to be built, bound for Emirates. Airbus Source: Airbus

Boeing is similarly nearing the end with the American counterpart to the A380, the 747. Atlas Air will take delivery of the last-ever 747 in 2022, marking the end of an aircraft program that spanned more than half a century. An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8i. Arjan Veltman / Shutterstock.com

The end of Airbus A380 deliveries does not mark the end of the A380 — far from it. The final A380 ever to be built, bound for Emirates. Airbus