Airbus delivered the final Airbus A380 ever to be built just as airlines learn to love the world’s largest passenger jet again

- Airbus has delivered the last A380 it will ever build to Emirates Airlines.
- The 251st A380 to be delivered to an airline and the 123rd A380 delivered to Emirates marks the end of the superjumbo-building era at Airbus.
- Airlines are just beginning to bring their A380s back into flying service after grounding them for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airbus has delivered its 251st and final A380 to a customer after 14 years of airline deliveries.
Emirates was the final recipient and brought its 123rd A380 home from Airbus for the final time on December 16. The delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany to Dubai marked the end a 13-year period of deliveries that started in November 2008.
“It defined us, in many respects,” Tim Clark, the president of Emirates, told Insider in July 2020. “We’ve spent an inordinate amount on product, both in flight and on the ground, and that’s really paid off.”
As the largest airline to fly the A380, the Middle Eastern mega carrier is responsible for keeping the A380 program alive through 2021, stemming from an order for the then-unnamed A3XX at the Farnborough Air Show in 2000
Only 16 years have passed since the first A380 took flight in 2005 until the time of its final delivery. Airbus was not able to turn the A380 into a multi-generational aircraft in the same way Boeing was able to with the rival 747.
But the A380’s success can better be measured in impact more so than in number of orders. The world’s largest passenger jet overtook Boeing’s 747 as the leading status symbol for airlines that travelers clamored to fly on.
Singapore Airlines was the first airline to take home the A380 and helped raise the bar for luxury on the immensely spacious aircraft that could seat more than 500 passengers if airlines wanted.
It was the start of the superjumbo era and the first time passengers could fly on a plane with two full levels. Airlines could even pack the A380 with luxurious extras and still have more than enough room to house four cabin classes.
Singapore Airlines packed the plane with 12 first class suites, 60 business class suites, and 399 economy class seats.
Emirates and Qatar Airways used the space to offer in-flight bars and decadent first class products while the former took it one step further to include “shower spas” in which first class passengers could enjoy a hot shower mid-flight.
Etihad Airways created apartments in the sky with its three-room “The Residence” product that came with a living room, bedroom, shower, and private butler.
Airlines were going strong with the A380 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it was just a status symbol for many. A lack of new orders to keep the program going, however, meant that the A380’s days were always numbered.
Boeing had experienced the same with its 747-8i aircraft of which even fewer were sold than the A380. Twin-engine aircraft were quickly replacing four-engine behemoths, and the pandemic hastened the demise of the A380 at many airlines including Air France and Lufthansa.
Source: Boeing
Helping Boeing along, at least, was a demand for the aircraft in the cargo realm. Cargo giants including UPS Airlines and Atlas Air are some of the final customers for the aircraft.
Airbus had not developed a freighter variant of the A380; though, airlines like Emirates and Hi Fly did use their A380 passenger cabins to transport boxes.
The Airbus A380 may never return to its pre-pandemic glory, as indicated by the number of flights airlines have planned for aircraft in combined with pandemic-era retirements.
On the day of the final A380’s delivery to Emirates, airlines around the world flew a total of 99 flights with the aircraft. The same day in 2020 saw only 25 flights, while the same day in 2019 saw 341 flights.
Source: Cirium
The most A380 flights in a given day in 2021 will only be 107, based on airlines’ current schedule according to Cirium data, with December 17 and December 31 currently tied to achieve that number. In 2022, August will see as many as 183 daily departures with the A380, just more than half of the A380’s busiest day in 2019.
Source: Cirium
But there is hope as fans of the A380 will still have decades to fly on the world’s largest passenger jet. Some of the airlines that have committed to the A380 during the pandemic have no plans to retire it anytime soon and are even making investments to improve the onboard experience.
Emirates unveiled a brand-new interior design for its Airbus A380s that sees enhancements in each cabin, as well as the addition of a premium economy class cabin.
In first class, the 14 exclusive suites will feature taller doors for even more privacy and new motifs and colors will be found throughout the cabin.
The famed shower spas will also remain with a refreshed look and feel.
In business class, the 76 seats will be reupholstered and redesigned with a new champagne-color leather and wood finishing.
The new premium economy class will feature 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration with 19.5-inch (51cm)-wide seats offering up to 40 inches of legroom.
Economy class and its 388 seats will receive new “ergonomically designed” seats that feature tray tables with wood finishes.
Even the in-flight bar has been enhanced with new seating options and the same color palette found in business class.
Singapore Airlines in 2017 unveiled new business class seats and first class suites that are unique to the A380 and will soon fly to more destinations around the world.
The first class suites feature their own swivel chair, bed, and 32-inch (81cm) television, making the enclosed space resemble a luxury office suite more so than an airplane compartment.
Some suites can also be combined to offer a double bed that’s ideal when traveling with a companion.
And in business class, center-aisle seats can also act as a double bed when fully flat.
Singapore Airlines will bring its A380s to New York on March 27 to fly the recently resumed Singapore-New York via Frankfurt, Germany route as more airlines build back the A380’s US presence.
But Singapore Airlines is another example of replacing the A380 with smaller and more efficient aircraft. The airline uses Airbus A350-900ULR, or ultra-long-range, aircraft to offer non-stop flights between the US and Singapore.
There are no first class suites on the smaller aircraft, or any first class seats at all. But travelers can save around four hours by taking the non-stop option in either premium economy class or business class.
For ultra-premium flyers, the choice comes down to getting to the destination sooner or enjoying a luxury suite.
At the Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates brought one of its newly-refurbished A380s that proved to be a star of the show.
A steady stream of airshow visitors filed through the aircraft, taking selfies in the business class seats and first class suites while marveling at the bar and showers.
But also on display at the airshow were the A380’s replacements, the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 XWB.
Emirates, like many global airlines, has plans to incorporate both aircraft into its fleet and both may be flying for the airline long after the A380s have been retired.
Clark, however, said that “nothing is going to be as good” as the A380, not even the soon-to-be largest twin-engine passenger plane in the world.
“How could it be as good as the A380 on the upper deck, or as good as it is in economy with 10-abreast seating on the main deck,” Clark said of the Boeing 777X.
Clark is referring to the fact that the A380’s size is so great that flyers still had extra room in which to stretch out even with 10 economy seats filling a single row.
“It’s palatial,” Clark said of the A380. “And people absolutely love it. They still go out of their way to get on the 380.”
Airbus had even created a website to help travelers find routings on the A380 as the aircraft so popular with frequent flyers.
The US will see more airlines redeploy the A380; though, not all will be as glamorous as those in service with Emirates and Singapore Airlines.
British Airways has plans to return its A380s to the US, serving destinations like Boston, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC.
Source: Cirium
All Nippon Airways is scheduled to resume A380 flights to Hawaii on March 27; though, continuing travel restrictions impacting Japan may see that date pushed back.
Source: Cirium
Qantas has put its A380s on the schedule to fly between Sydney and Los Angeles beginning March 27.
Source: Cirium
And China Southern Airlines plans to continue flying the A380 between Guangzhou, China, and Los Angeles, as it has been doing throughout the pandemic.
Source: Cirium
Airbus will also help keep the A380 flying and powering the future of flight. MSN1, the first-ever A380 built by Airbus, will be used for flight testing and expanding the capabilities of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.
Source: Airbus
Boeing is similarly nearing the end with the American counterpart to the A380, the 747. Atlas Air will take delivery of the last-ever 747 in 2022, marking the end of an aircraft program that spanned more than half a century.
The end of Airbus A380 deliveries does not mark the end of the A380 — far from it.
“We’ll keep it going as long as we can,” Clark said.