Take A Virtual Tour Of Airbus' Crazily Futuristic Concept Plane

Photo: Airbus

A few months ago, we looked at the practical ways Airbus is planning to change the future of flight. On top of imagining how to transform airports, the self-described “future-gazing Airbus” has come up with the plane of the future, and it is pretty wild.The plane is nothing like what transports passengers today. On top of being more reliable, quiet, and fuel-efficient than current aircraft, it will have seats grown from plant fibres that harvest energy. Passengers can play golf and tennis on board, or have a virtual business meeting.



Of course, the concept relies on technologies that have not been invented, and is unlikely ever to be built. But, as Airbus notes, it is a useful thought experiment that pushes aviation engineers to think outside the box and radically advance the air travel of the future.

