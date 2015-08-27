Here's the Chinese factory where Airbus assembles its most popular plane

Since its introduction more than 25 years ago, the Airbus A320 aircraft has been the most successful product in the history of the aeroplane maker. Since its first deliveries to Air France in 1988, almost 7,000 versions of that model have been built.

The French company maintains a final assembly line in Tianjin, China to keep up with growing demand from Chinese airlines. Other A320s are assembled at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France, as well as Hamburg, Germany and Mobile, Alabama. The Tianjin plant is a joint venture between Airbus and a Chinese consortium consisting of the Tianjin Free Trade Zone and China Aviation Industry Corporation.

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond recently toured the Tianjin assembly plant. Photographers shadowing the diplomat give an inside look into how Airbus produces planes astonishingly quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.