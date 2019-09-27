The CEO of Airbus warns that Trump's trade war with Europe is a 'lose-lose game' for both sides

ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has hit back at the tariffs.

Airbus’ CEO told reporters on Thursday the trade war between the US and EU over aircraft subsidies is a “lose-lose game,” for both sides.

Earlier this week it was reported that the EU was considering slapping the US with a $US4 billion tariff hike on American goods.

That came in response to the US being granted permission by the World Trade Organisation granting the US permission to place $US8 billion worth of tariffs on aircraft parts and luxury goods coming from the EU.

Both Airbus and Boeing are part of a long-running dispute with the EU and US where both sides have said that each others government has been subsidizing its own aircraft manufacturer.

“A trade war on aviation would be a lose-lose game because the supply chains are very integrated,” Faury told reporters on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

“We buy a lot in the US, we sell in the US and we are a US player as well,” the Airbus CEO said.

The CEO’s comments come after a tense week between the EU and the United States over a 22-year dispute between the two countries.

Previously, either side has both argued that each other’s governments have been subsidizing its own aircraft manufacturer – Boeing for the US and Airbus for the EU.

This week, Markets Insider reported that the EU said it was considering imposing $US4 billion worth of tariffs over goods coming from the US due to the conflict, while Bloomberg has also reported that the WTO said the US can impose nearly $US8 billion worth of tariffs on European goods coming from the EU to the US.

Bloomberg said that the tariffs could be implemented as soon as October. Faury said this would “increase prices,” and “have an impact on the cost of travel,” as Airbus manufactures some of its planes in Alabama, but import parts from Europe.

Faury added that 40% of the parts that are used in its US factories come from Europe, according to Bloomberg.

However, Faury did say “we think it’s still possible,” with regards to a resolution between the two parties being solved and would be pushing for a settlement to the conflict.

