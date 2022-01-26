Airbus is creating a new airline using its Beluga ‘Super Transporter’ fleet to carry oversized cargo — take a look at the massive planes

Since its induction in 1994, the Super Transporter, which is modeled off the A300-600, has carried parts like the fuselage, wings, and tail of its A320, A330, and A350 family jets for the company’s cargo airline called Airbus Transport International (ATI). BelugaST. Airbus Source: Airbus

The massive plane stands 56 feet (17.07m) tall, has a 24-foot (7.32m) diameter fuselage, has a range of up to 2,500 nautical miles, and can carry over 100,000 pounds (45,359kg) of payload.

The sections would be flown from different manufacturing sites around Europe to Airbus' final assembly lines in Toulouse, France, and Hamburg, Germany.

However, in 2020, Airbus started phasing out the BelugaST with six new-generation BelugaXL aircraft. The new model, which is based on the A330-200, will operate for ATI and take over the duties of the Super Transporter.

Despite being replaced, the BelugaST still has plenty of flight hours left in its life cycle and the company sees a purpose for the fleet elsewhere.

According to Airbus, during its life flying for ATI, the Super Transporter sometimes operated outside of its normal duties of flying plane sections. Instead, it occasionally hauled other pieces of large cargo, like fully assembled satellites and oversized machinery for various companies.

Because of its operating history, Airbus is re-purposing the five-strong Super Transporter fleet as a dedicated airline for hauling oversized freight for markets beyond commercial planes.

The airline will be known as Airbus Beluga Transport and comes as the pandemic created a boom in air cargo, pushing prices and demand up. Carriers were able to use cargo to make up for the empty passenger seats during the travel lull.

Moreover, port congestion causing shipping delays also increases the need for air cargo, increasing demand and pushing airlines to take on more shipments.

"Whereas the ATI structure is inherently focused around the European network of Airbus' plants, the new airline which we will create will be flexible and agile to address the needs of external markets," Phillippe Sabo, head of ATI Air Oversize Transport at Airbus, said in a press release.

Airbus explained both versions will operate in parallel until the BelugaXL is fully commissioned. But, once the Super Transporter fleet is phased out, it will operate with its own staff under its own Aircraft Operator Certificate.

According to the company, the BelugaST could carry cargo for industry sectors like engine and helicopter manufacturers, space industries, oil, gas, and energy providers, humanitarian supply distributors, and the military.

This kind of cargo transport is possible because of the BelugaST's massive interior cross-section, which is the largest of any transport aircraft in the world. The space can accommodate outsized cargo as large as 7.1 meters in width and 6.7 meters in height.

"For example, customers could consider in their future manufacturing process to make larger parts to be transported whole without prior disassembly," Sabo noted.

The Super Transporter's first mission in its new role involved carrying a new Airbus Helicopter from the company manufacturing plant in Marignane, France, to Kobe, Japan. The massive plane flew the route in December 2021, stopping for fuel in various transit cities, including Warsaw, Poland; Novosibirsk, Russia; and Seoul, South Korea.

According to Airbus, the entire helicopter was put into the cargo hold, with only the long rotor blades needing to be folded back to fit. "Not having to dismantle [helicopters] first really is a plus," Sabo said.

Sabo also noted that the service can be used for other machinery, like satellites and engines. He explained that in the case of satellites, manufacturers are not able to create larger designs because they don't have available means to transport something so large. But, the Super Transporter "will relieve that constraint."

Another example of a potential BelugaST service is transporting a full engine-change kit to grounded aircraft, allowing maintenance teams to change the engine in a matter of hours.

"This is possible because the Beluga can transport the engine and inlet in a fully dressed configuration," Sabo explained. "Whereas with other air transport means the engine would first need to be partially dismantled, and would subsequently need around two days to reassemble and re-test."

To handle the demand of the new international operation, Airbus is modifying the Super Transporter with a new flight management system and new loading techniques and equipment.

Specifically, Airbus is developing an automated onboard cargo loader (OBCL) to "enable missions from/to airports which do not have available any suitable loading/unloading platform." Moreover, the OBCL will be able to handle payloads up to 20 tons, can be stored and transported inside the plane, and can load and unload autonomously.

In addition to the OBCL, the company is redesigning its Outboard Platform (OP) to handle the heavier and longest payloads. According to Airbus, the OPs will be strategically placed at different airports around the globe in preparation for shipments, but they can be easily moved on short notice.