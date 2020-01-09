Aston Martin created an ultra luxurious helicopter with Airbus inspired by its sports cars

Aston Martin and Airbus The Aston Martin edition Airbus ACH130 helicopter.

Aston Martin and Airbus have teamed up to create an Aston Martin edition ACH130 helicopter.

The helicopter retains the same performance specifications as the standard Airbus ACH130, but with a luxurious Aston Martin interior.

The Airbus and Aston Martin teams worked together for over a year to create the project.

This is the first helicopter the UK-based automaker has ever helped create.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aston Martin and Airbus have teamed up to create a specially designed ACH130 helicopter.

The new ACH130 represents the first helicopter Aston Martin has ever created, according to the automaker.

“[The ACH130 marries] ACH’s key values of excellence, quality and service with Aston Martin’s commitment to beauty, handcrafting and automotive art to bring a new level of aesthetics and rigorous attention to detail to the helicopter market,” Airbus wrote in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Aston Martin has dabbled in designing mobility options besides cars: it unveiled its first motorcycle, the AMB 001 in 2019, and a bicycle – made in partnership with bicycle manufacturer Storck – in 2017.

“This first application of our design practices to a helicopter posed a number of interesting challenges but we have enjoyed working through them,” Aston Martin’s VP and CCO Marek Reichman said in a statement.

Keep scrolling to see the automaker’s first helicopter:

The Airbus and Aston Martin team has been working together for over a year to create the series of designs.

The special edition helicopter has four different interior and exterior bespoke designs created by the automaker.

The four options listed below can all be customised, according to the automaker:

Stirling Green exterior with a Oxford Tan Leather and Pure Black Ultra-suede interior

Xenon Grey exterior with a Pure Black Leather and Pure Black Ultra-suede interior

Arizona Bronze exterior with a Comorant Leather and Pure Black Ultra-suede interior

Ultramarine Black exterior with a Ivory Leather and Pure Black Ultra-suede interior

Many of the colours and materials come from the automaker’s catalogue.

Like its cars, the helicopters have the iconic Aston Martin wings.

“On the rear of the front seats the same brogue detailing that is found in a DB11 runs down the [centre] of the seat and the doors have been trimmed with leather to provide passengers with comfortable touch points during their flight,” Airbus wrote in a statement.

The plaque on the instrument panel has the companies’ logos, registration, and edition number.

Owners can also request to have their names printed on the panel as well.

“Beauty is of vital importance to Aston Martin and to our customers and we think the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is an inherently beautiful machine,” Reichman said in a statement.

The helicopter can seat up to six passengers.

It has a range of 643 kilometers, almost 400 miles…

…and a maximum endurance of four hours and 13 minutes.

It hits maximum cruising speed at 134 knots, about 154.204 mph.

“The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition is optimally positioned in the market for hands-on owners who draw satisfaction from personally piloting their aircraft and it generates strong brand-loyalty,” Frédéric Lemos, the head of Airbus helicopters, said in a statement.

The first deliveries of the helicopters will begin during the first quarter of this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.