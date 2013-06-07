Cool Airbus App Promises To Keep You From Losing Your Luggage

Airbus thinks it has a solution to stressful baggage terminals in the form of its new “smart luggage” prototype and accompanying iPhone app.



The luggage, as The Verge reports, features an integrated GPS for location tracking, RFID chip for airports to chart the bag’s journey, and a 2G mobile connection. It’s called Bag2Go, and was created with the help of luggage manufacturer Rimowa and T-Mobile.

Designed to pump information on the bag’s whereabouts to a user’s phone, the prototype features some interesting features such as notifications when the bag’s been opened, and the ability to check your bag’s weight via built-in scale.

While there is no consumer release planned, the technology could see adoption by airports interested in offering rented luggage, as Airbus could licence out the technology.

