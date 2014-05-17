The Interior Design Of Airbus' New Corporate Jet Is Truly Ingenious

Airbus’s new ACJ319 Elegance corporate jet has a truly ingenious interior.

The new jet’s cavernous, 79-foot-long cabin will be bookended by the obligatory galley and bathrooms at the front, and a luxurious private bedroom at the rear.

But Airbus did something smart with the middle of the plane: it divided the interior into three separate zones that can be customised with various off-the-shelf modules.

Airbus Elegance Cinema Lounge Module

Customers can choose from pre-designed modules for dining, conducting business, socializing, and even for watching movies.

Airbus’s modular concept is a fundamental departure from traditional corporate jet design, which emphasises individuality and customisation. The company’s off-the-shelf modules will not only simplify the sometimes daunting interior design process for would-be buyers, but also allow existing owners to upgrade and modify their jets’ interiors with ease.

Airbus ACJ 319

The plug-and-play interior may signal a shift in the way future buyers appoint their jets’ interiors. Since all the modules are designed and built in-house at the Airbus Corporate Jet Center in Toulouse, France, the Elegance interior could become a new revenue driver for the aerospace giant.

Aesthetically, the new interior is truly elegant; the design is plush without being gaudy, and luxurious without sacrificing practicality.

Airbus Elegance Conference/Dining Module

Based on the A319 airliner, the ACJ319 is powered by pair of CFM56 turbofan engines that give the eight-passenger jet a range of 6900 miles and a top speed of roughly 600 mph.According to the Robb Report, ACJ319 Elegance with its pre-designed modules will have a price tag of around $US80 million; a full $US7 million less than one with a fully customised interior.

Airbus Elegance Office Module

