The Interior Design Of Airbus' New Corporate Jet Is Truly Ingenious

Airbus’s new ACJ319 Elegance corporate jet has a truly ingenious interior.
The new jet’s cavernous, 79-foot-long cabin will be bookended by the obligatory galley and bathrooms at the front, and a luxurious private bedroom at the rear.
But Airbus did something smart with the middle of the plane: it divided the interior into three separate zones that can be customised with various off-the-shelf modules.
Customers can choose from pre-designed modules for dining, conducting business, socializing, and even for watching movies.
Airbus’s modular concept is a fundamental departure from traditional corporate jet design, which emphasises individuality and customisation. The company’s off-the-shelf modules will not only simplify the sometimes daunting interior design process for would-be buyers, but also allow existing owners to upgrade and modify their jets’ interiors with ease.
The plug-and-play interior may signal a shift in the way future buyers appoint their jets’ interiors. Since all the modules are designed and built in-house at the Airbus Corporate Jet Center in Toulouse, France, the Elegance interior could become a new revenue driver for the aerospace giant.
Aesthetically, the new interior is truly elegant; the design is plush without being gaudy, and luxurious without sacrificing practicality.
Based on the A319 airliner, the ACJ319 is powered by pair of CFM56 turbofan engines that give the eight-passenger jet a range of 6900 miles and a top speed of roughly 600 mph.According to the Robb Report, ACJ319 Elegance with its pre-designed modules will have a price tag of around $US80 million; a full $US7 million less than one with a fully customised interior.
