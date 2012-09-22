BATTLE OF THE JUMBO JETS: Airbus A380 Vs. Boeing 747-8I

Photo: Boeing / Airbus

In recent years, Airbus has put itself at the top of the aircraft-building world with the A380, the whale of a plane that is the largest passenger jet in the world.Last year, Boeing has introduced the 747-8 International, the revamped version of the class 747 it calls the “Queen of the Skies.”



But which is better? To come up the answer, we broke down the numbers in 11 categories, picking the winner based on size, power, capacity, luxury, availability, and more.

The Boeing 747-8I is new and the A380 has been in service for several years, which accounts for some of the differences. But for travellers trying to decide how they want to fly now, here are the facts as they stand today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.