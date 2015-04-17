Airbus wants to cram even more seats in to the A380 superjumbo jet

Want to fly on the Airbus A380 superjumbo? Get ready to feel the squeeze. Airbus has proposed a new cabin layout that would add an 11th seat to the super jumbo’s economy cabin.

Introduced this week at the World Aircraft Interior Expo in Hamburg, the new layout features three seats on either side with five seats in the middle section — making the sought-after aisle seat even more coveted. Currently, the vast majority of A380s in service are configured with 10 seats per row in economy with three seats on either side and just four seats in the middle.

According to USA Today, the new 11 across-layout called “Economy Choice” could be installed in new Airbus A380s as soon as 2017.

But why would Airbus want to do this? Airbus is desperate to expand its customer base for the A380. Of the 317 superjumbos ordered, 140 have of them have been bought by one airline — Emirates.

Only 13 airlines around the world operate the mammoth double decker. For such a heavily hyped and expensive aircraft ($US25 billion development cost), the reception for the airlines have not been as warm as expected by Airbus. In fact, the company has not had a single A380 order from an airline since 2013 — and that, unsurprisingly, was by Emirates.

Sadly, this increased load capacity will mean less elbow room for those unfortunate enough to be stuck in “sardine class.”

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.