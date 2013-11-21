This Remote-Controlled Airbus A380 Model Looks Just Like The Real Thing [VIDEO]

Airline orders for the Airbus A380 have lagged in the past year, but for those who love watching the super jumbo jet take to the skies, this remarkably precise replica should serve.

In the YouTube video below, a remote controlled A380 taxis, takes off, flies for several minutes, then executes a slightly wobbly but still impressive landing. Weighing in at over 150 pounds, with 17-foot wingspan, it’s about 1/14 the size of the real aircraft.

But watching it from the ground, it’s hard to tell the difference.

The demonstration was part of an air show in Germany, according to The Daily Mail. It was posted to YouTube by user RCHeliJet, who has dozens of similar videos on his page.

On RCUniverse.com, models like this one sell for thousands of dollars, and most of them are smaller than the model A380. The Daily Mail reports that the each of the miniature jet engines powering the plane cost around $US3,000. That’s a lot of money, but compared to the $US403.9 million price tag for a real A380, it doesn’t seem so steep.

Watch it in action:

