The Airbus A380 may finally have an American customer and it's completely unexpected

There are 194 Airbus 380 superjumbos flying around the world with more than a dozen airlines.

Currently, none of those jets fly for an airline from the United States of America.

But that may soon change.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Christopher Jasper, Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley told the publication that his airline is seriously considering the Airbus A380 double-decker as a possible addition to the company’s fleet.

According to Bloomberg, Hawaiian is considering the addition of the superjumbo for routes from Honolulu to cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Tokyo. Hawaiian currently services these cities with its fleet of Airbus A330 and Boeing 767 wide-body jets.

However, the CEO added that his airline is still not fully convinced of the A380’s business case.

American, Delta, and United have all declined to take on the massive airliner.

The Airbus A380, which carries a list price of $432.6 million brand new, is the most expensive airliner in the world. However, with the first batch of the second-hand A380s coming into the market over the next year or so, there will likely be tremendous opportunities for airlines to scoop up these planes for pennies on the dollar.

Wikipedia Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 767-300.

Last week, Singapore Airlines announced that they will not extend the lease for the first of its A380s while struggling Malaysia Airlines have been trying to dump its fleet of superjumbos for some time now.

Airbus has found it difficult in recent years finding new buyers for the jet. In January, the European aviation giant ended a year-long sales drought with Japan’s All Nippon Airways when purchased three A380s. In addition, Iran Air has agreed to take on 12 of the planes as part of a massive $25 billion, 118 aircraft order.

Thus far, Airbus has 319 orders for the Airbus double-decker — 140 of which have come from Dubai-based Emirates Airlines.

