Airbus Reveals The Swanky Cabin In Its New Jetliner

Alex Davies
Airbus A350 XWB businessAirbus

Airbus has finally released photos of the interior of its new jetliner, and it looks pretty swanky.

The A350 XWB has been in the works for about a decade and represents the latest effort to improve passenger comfort, aerodynamics, and fuel efficiency. It’s one of the first commercial jets to be made primarily of composite materials instead of metal, and it promises “comfort without compromise.”

Economy class will feature rows of nine seats, with each seat measuring 18 inches wide. Here’s a rendering:

Airbus A350 XWB economyAirbus

Airbus is offering a new generation of in-flight entertainment options. The electronics that back up the screens are set up so they don’t take up space under the seat, leaving for passengers’ feet.

Airbus A350 XWBAirbus

Business class looks like a nice place to spend a few hours:

Airbus A350 XWB business extra wide cabinAirbus

With LED lighting, airlines can choose from 16.7 million colour options.

Airbus A350 XWB cabin BusinessAirbus

Airbus said it would offer airlines the choice of using a new lightweight seat from Recaro:

Airbus A350 XWB RECARO seat planeAirbus

Here’s the A350:

Airbus A350 XWB MSN2 test takeoffAirbus

