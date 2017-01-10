Airbus' plane of the future has gyms and cafes on board, but no view

Cramped, stuffy aeroplane cabins with minimal legroom may be a thing of the past if this concept takes off. Airbus has created A3, a design studio attempting to pave the way for our plane cabins of the future. Their concept is called Transpose, a modular design that would allow different settings to be switched in and out of freighter-type planes between flights. Beds, cafes, and even gyms could be enjoyed on a flight.

