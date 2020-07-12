The new Airbus A220 is being eyed for use as a private jet. See inside a $91.5 million design with its own cinema suite and master bedroom

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision

Three aircraft interior design and completion management companies have joined forces to come up with a cabin concept for an Airbus A220 private jet.

The A220 entered commercial service in 2016 with Swiss International Air Lines and has been a success with every airline it flies.

It’s now being eyed for its potential as a private jet for use by the mega-rich thanks to its low operating costs and a large amount of floor space.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Airbus A220 revolutionised aviation in 2016 when it made its commercial debut and now, three companies are looking to make it into a private jet for the ultra-wealthy.

Airliners turned private jets are status symbols among the elite who can afford not only the multi-million dollar price tag of the jets but the high associated operating costs. The unique brand of planes often feature amenities not found on smaller jets such as full bedrooms, massive entertainment suites, and onboard showers, offering the equivalent of a penthouse apartment or luxury presidential hotel suite in the sky.

Nearly every commercial jet aircraft in the skies has a private aviation equivalent. Now, it’s the Airbus A220’s turn.

While the A220 enjoys success flying in the fleets of major airlines like Air Canada, Swiss International Air Lines, and Delta Air Lines, a group of skilled cabin design and completion management companies is revealing its impressive potential as a private jet. The trio – consisting of Kestrel Aviation Management, Camber Aviation Management, and Pierrejean Vision, recently unveiled their ideal A220 private jet cabin concept in June.

Each has a strong history of crafting some of the world’s finest private jets with types such as Kestrel’s BBJ 787 Dreamliner under their belts.

Take a look inside the concept that may one day be the Airbus Corporate Jet A220.

The Airbus A220 is one of the newest commercial jets to roam the skies, having only entered passenger service four years ago.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

It started its life as the Bombardier CSeries, a revolutionary aircraft that sought to upend the 100-150-seat market.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Bombardier built the aircraft with modernity and efficiency in mind, making it cheaper to operate for airlines while also providing a positive passenger experience.

Reuters Building a Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

When it debuted in 2016, the manufacturer enjoyed praise and success as the plane fulfilled its promises. It was smooth sailing for Bombardier until a trade dispute with Boeing ultimately saw Airbus take over the project and rebrand it as the A220.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Despite the name change, the Airbus A220 is still widely popular with airlines.

Regis Duvignau/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

It’s currently in service with the likes of Delta Air Lines…

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Delta Air Lines Airbus A220 aircraft.

Swiss International Air Lines…

ARND WIEGMANN/Reuters A Swiss International Air Lines Airbus A220 aircraft.

Air Baltic…

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider An Air Baltic Airbus A220 aircraft.

And Air Canada.

Air Canada An Air Canada Airbus A220 aircraft.

The jet also has plans to enter the fleets of JetBlue Airways…

Airbus A JetBlue Airways Airbus A220 aircraft rendering.

And David Neeleman’s new start-up, Breeze Airways.

Breeze A Breeze Airways Airbus A220 aircraft rendering.

Read More:



JetBlue founder David Neeleman’s new airline will fly the Airbus A220, the controversial plane Boeing tried to keep out of the US



Now, the CEOs of three companies – Kestrel Aviation Management, Camber Aviation Management, and Pierrejean Vision – are teaming up and submitting their design to take the jet into the private aviation realm.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 The CEOs of Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management, and Pierrejean Vision.

In a private jet configuration, the A220 can be divided into five passenger compartments including a lounge, dining and conference area, media suite, private office, and private suite.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

In this concept, passengers walk on to the jet and are immediately greeted with the guest lounge, a living area with two sectional sofas.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

The couches provide a more relaxing flight experience to where passengers can retreat, almost as if in the living room of a family home.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

In the centre of the aircraft over the wings is the conference area, a staple of any large-cabin private jet complete with seating for seven around a large table.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

During work hours, the area can be used for business meetings and presentations can be given on the high-definition entertainment screen.

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision

And it can also be used as a dining area during mealtimes.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

The media centre then provides a cinema-like atmosphere with a 75-inch high-definition 4K television complete with a surround sound system to provide an immersive viewing experience.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

Opposite the screen are theatre-style recliners to complete the movie-going experience.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

Beyond the media suite are the two final private compartments to where the principal flyer can sneak away for privacy and seclusion. It starts with this private office.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

A true mobile office, the room can accommodate a full desk, high-definition screen, and even a bookshelf.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

It’s also ideal for more intimate meetings as opposed to the conference room setting.

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision

The final compartment is the master bedroom, large enough for a queen-size bed.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

The 10-foot, nine-inch width of the cabin gives the designers plenty of room to work with so the room doesn’t feel cramped.

© Camber Aviation Management, Kestrel Aviation Management and Pierrejean Vision 2019 An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

Source: Airbus

The bed can also be divided into two single beds if need be.

Camber Aviation Management/Kestrel Aviation Management/Pierrjean Vision An Airbus A220 private jet concept rendering.

Smaller jets from Bombardier and Gulfstream are starting to feature bedrooms but the extra cabin width of the converted airliners makes for a more spacious setting. Here’s what the bedroom on the smaller Bombardier Global 7500 looks like.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters A Bombardier Global 7500.

Read More:



A businessman is selling his brand-new Bombardier Global 7500 for $US70 million, the only one on the market. Take a look inside the 3-month-old jet.



The high-tech cockpit upfront with high-definition screens and sidestick controls comes standard.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters An Airbus A220 cockpit.

The normal range of the jet is 3,350 nautical miles but a private configuration would boost it to over 5,000 nautical miles, making transcontinental trips across the US doable with ease as well as extended city pairs like Paris-Johannesburg and New York-Istanbul.

Kyodo News Stills/Getty An Airbus A220 cockpit.

Source: Airbus

The main competitors of the Airbus A220 private jet will be the Airbus Corporate Jet A319neo,

PASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty An Airbus A319neo.

And the Boeing Business Jet 737 MAX 7, when the type is allowed to return to service.

Stephen Brashear/Getty A Boeing 737 Max 7.

The three have similar cabin lengths and widths but the A220 is $US10 million cheaper to purchase than the A319neo and Max 7.

REGIS DUVIGNAU/Reuters An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Source: Airbus and Boeing

And its Pratt and Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan engines keep operating costs down.

David Slotnick/Business Insider An Airbus A220 aircraft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.