Check out the $600-million Airbus factory in Alabama -- where planes will be built America

This week, Airbus Industries officially launched its new North American assembly plant. The facility — located in Mobile, Alabama — began operations earlier this summer. The U.S. Final Assembly Line joins Airbus’ network of assembly facilities in France, Germany, Spain, and China.

At this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, the plant and its employees hosted a series of high profile dignitaries, including Ambassadors from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In addition, state and local officials and high ranking Airbus executives were also present.

“Our commercial aircraft production in Mobile signifies two things: that Airbus has become the first truly global aircraft manufacturer, and that Airbus is now also a truly American manufacturer,” Airbus president and CEO Fabrice Brégier said in a statement. “[The Alabama plant] enables us to grow our already significant presence in America — the largest single-aisle aircraft market in the world — and to be closer to our US customers and key supplier partners. “

Jack Sommer contributed to this story.

The 53-acre facility is situated on the grounds of the Brookley Aeroplex on Mobile Bay. Airbus The Mobile Final Assembly Line's main responsibility will be to build Airbus' wildly popular A320 jets for US airlines. Airbus Airbus says the A320neo is 15% more fuel efficient than the A320. There's a good reason for Airbus to have a dedicated production facility for its US customers. Airbus Over the past 2 decades, the A320 family has become a popular workhorse for numerous US airlines such as American ... Airbus ... Delta ... Airbus ... Frontier and ... Airbus ... Virgin America. Airbus Earlier this summer, parts for the plant's first plane were shipped over from Europe. Airbus As is the vertical stabilizer. Airbus It will be a stretched A321 for JetBlue. In fact 49 of the first 50 jets to roll off of the line will be A321s. Airbus Here is its vertical stabilizer. Airbus

