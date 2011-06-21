Another Airbus 380 Clips Its Wings At The Paris Air Show

An Airbus A380 lost its wingtip in a collision with an airport building at the Paris Airshow Sunday.



According to The Telegraph, the aircraft which had been scheduled for demonstration flights, was promptly grounded.

This accident follows one in April, at JFK International, where an A380 clipped the tail of a regional jet while taxiing for departure.

