An artist airbrushes wedding dresses, and you can buy one of her colourful creations for your special day

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Taylor Ann Linko airbrushed her own wedding dress, and trending photos of her nuptials inspired others to reach out for similar designs.

Taylor Ann Linko is a San Diego-based artist who uses airbrushing to create eye-catching wedding dresses.

Linko started getting design requests after she airbrushed her first bridal gown in 2016, which was for her own wedding.

Linko, who sells her creations via her brand, Canvas Bridal, transform gowns from thrift stores, bridal and clothing shops that are closing, and donations.

“I love pushing the limits, testing, even failing – I’ll just keep trying until that little dream in my head starts to appear,” Linko told Insider.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Linko made her first airbrushed gown for her own wedding in 2016.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Linko’s own wedding dress was the first one she airbrushed.

Linko came up with the idea to airbrush her wedding dress after using the same technique to add colour to her wedding flowers.

“The colours looked so nice, and I was so frustrated after failing over and over again trying to get decent colour results with my dress,” Linko told Insider. “I just thought, ‘Why can’t I just airbrush the dress like these flowers?'”

After her wedding, photos of her dress got attention on social media, and people started asking her to emulate the design on their own gowns.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal The ‘Iris’ dress by Linko has pink and purple details.

“Not going to lie, my dress looked awful as I started working. It really didn’t come together until the very end,” Linko said of the first dress she airbrushed.

She said that despite it being her first attempt at the design technique, after her wedding, fans online were enthralled with the effect and started reaching out to her with gown requests.

Linko started getting more requests than she could manage for airbrushed wedding dresses.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal The first dress Linko sold had a peacock-inspired colour combination.

Linko said that she used the profits from her first client order to buy supplies and write a contract for her business.

The dress Linko designed for her first client had a peacock-style design, a colour combination she said is popular with customers.

Today, Linko sells her designs via the website for her brand,Canvas Bridal, which currently ships in the US.

At first, Linko airbrushed dresses that clients sent to her, but she decided to start sourcing her own bridal gowns to preserve her artistic vision.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal This vintage wedding dress was dyed in sunset colours.

Linko said that she started to feel like she was losing her love for creativity when clients would send her bridal gowns to airbrush.

“I started to be just a maker – doing what people asked – and less of an artist,” Linko said.

Linko sources her dresses from donations, thrift stores, and bridal shops that are closing or looking to get rid of gowns.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Linko works on both new and used gowns.

Linko has a stock of dresses in a wide range of styles and sizes.

“As an avid thrifter from childhood, this makes my soul so happy,” she said.

By airbrushing gowns she’s found herself, Linko said she’s been able to bring some of her “wild ideas” to life.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal This lace wedding dress features an ombré design.

“I wanted to create some of the wild ideas I had been dreaming of, like a dress that changes colour in the sun, and one inspired by a bubble. So I decided to take the chance and really change my business,” Linko told Insider.

Linko has two lines of dresses: gowns that are in great condition and can be painted on instantly, and older gowns that require cleaning or alterations before airbrushing.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Her ‘Bubble’ dress was inspired by pastels.

“‘Collaborations’ are gowns in near perfect condition – I just colour them like a canvas,” she said. “‘Creations’ are old, damaged gowns people would have just tossed, and I change the design and add colour.”

Linko’s “Bubble” gown, pictured above, is an example of one of her “creations.”

Depending on the style, Linko spends a week or more airbrushing each gown.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Gowns with more intricate designs can take longer.

“I made my goal with Canvas Bridal to post one new dress a week since that’s usually around how long they take,” she said.

Linko loves dreaming up new ideas and adding unexpected pops of colour to wedding dresses.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal She airbrushes the gowns in a range of colour patterns.

Linko said it’s an amazing feeling to be inspired by something and then bring that idea to life.

“If I’m being honest, it’s really hard for me to focus on anything else once I get an idea in my head,” she said.

Linko’s unique wedding dresses range in price from $US1,500 to $US4,210 at the time of writing.

Taylor Ann Art/Canvas Bridal Her ‘Blue Sun’ dress offers a colour-changing effect.

The “Blue Sun” dress, pictured above, changes from white to blue when it hits sunlight. It retails for $US3,780 at the time of writing.

“Indoors, it looks like a white dress, so you can have that traditional church wedding, then make the jaws drop as you step out the door into the light,” Linko described the “Blue Sun” dress on her brand’s website.

Explore more of Linko’s designs on the Canvas Bridal website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.