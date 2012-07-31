Boat Captain Charged With Feeding The Gator That Chomped Off His Hand

Wallace Weatherholt

Photo: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

As if getting your hand munched off weren’t enough.An Everglades City, Fla. airboat captain was arrested Friday and could face jail time for allegedly feeding the alligator that chewed off his hand, News-Press reported Sunday.



Wallace Weatherholt was reportedly leading a tour on his boat in June when the 9-foot alligator attacked. After the attack, Fish and Wildlife officers began investigating whether he had provoked the gator or offered it a treat.

It’s illegal to feed alligators, according to the News-Press.

“Alligators have a natural fear of humans,” nuisance-alligator trapper David Weathers told News-Press. “If they see us, they take off. They see us as these giants hovering over them. They’re not going to attack unless they’ve been fed.”

Passengers on the boat said that Weatherholt held out a fish over the boat before the alligator struck, = the Associated Press reported.

Wildlife officers killed the alligator and found Weatherholt’s hand, but it reportedly couldn’t be reattached.

