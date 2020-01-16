8 cheap, stunning Airbnbs you can rent to live like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Canada's Vancouver Island

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and Canada.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on Vancouver Island in Canada during the holidays.
- Meanwhile, Airbnb has seen a 22% increase in searches for properties on Vancouver Island since Christmas Eve, according to a company press release.
- There is a myriad of beautiful and affordable properties on Vancouver Island listed on Airbnb, including treetop cottages, beachfront homes, and even a tiny home near an alpaca farm.
The Amazing Dome features a pool and 360-degree views of the sea.
The Dome, which is in the southern part of Vancouver Island, is a guest house on hosts John and Linda’s property.
The hosts serve breakfast to visitors each morning of their stay and provide beach gear for guests to enjoy the sea, according to their Airbnb listing.
The Amazing Dome costs $US122.42 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
The Beau Mountain Cottage is nestled in the mountains of Vancouver Island, and it overlooks an alpaca farm.
The cottage has a patio that overlooks the ocean, as well as a breakfast bar and walk-in shower.
Guests are also able to feed the nearby alpacas if they want.
The Beau Mountain Cottage costs $US138 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
On the west coast of Vancouver Island, you can rent a room in the airy Port Hardy house.
The home has a private backyard and a large deck, making it a good pick for travellers who want to enjoy both the outdoors and indoors.
The Port Hardy house costs $US44.27 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
The Owl’s Perch Treehouse is perfect if you want sea and mountain views.
The Owl’s Perch is an actual treehouse that sits 30 feet off the ground, offering visitors a look at both the Salish Sea and the mountains of Washington State.
The house only sleeps two, but it has a large porch and abundant hiking trails.
The Owl’s Perch costs $US160.24 per night. You can check out the listing here.
The Fern Gully Cabin has a rustic vibe, with an outdoor shower and an outhouse.
Guests sleep in a lofted bed alongside a window, which offers views of the surrounding woods.
The cabin also has an indoor fireplace.
The Fern Gully Cabin costs $US75.48 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
The Stones Throw Cottage only costs $US15 a night when split between six guests.
The cottage is only 700 square feet, though it’s pet-friendly despite its size.
The home is surrounded by woods, and the beach is a six-minute drive from the property.
The Stones Throw Cottage costs $US92.40 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
The Chesterman Beach house offers direct views of the ocean.
Chesterman Beach is known as Canada’s best surfing location, so the house is a good choice if you’re hoping to catch some waves.
The property sleeps four, and large windows throughout the house offer views of the beach area.
The Chesterman Beach House costs $US344.78 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
The Sanctuary treehouse is on Salt Spring Island between Vancouver Island and the mainland.
The Sanctuary offers guests a large porch and a jacuzzi, as well as views of Canada’s Ganges Harbour.
The two-floor home sleeps six, and guests are provided breakfast each day of their stay.
The Sanctuary costs $US195.22 per night, and you can check out its Airbnb listing here.
