11 Amazing Airbnbs You Can Rent In Phoenix For The Super Bowl

The teams have been decided, and the Super Bowl is quickly approaching.
But if you’re planning on making trip to Phoenix for the game, don’t assume you’ll be able to get a hotel room. Officials expect a whopping 100,000 fans to visit the area for the February 1st game, and average daily hotel rates have risen by 89%.
Lots of Seahawks and Patriots fans are turning to Airbnb as an alternative — according to Airbnb data, the number of people making reservations in the Phoenix area has increased by nearly 2.5 times its usual rate.
The earliest Airbnb reservations for Super Bowl weekend were made a year ago, in January 2014. But even if you didn’t plan that far ahead, there are still some amazing rentals available in the area.
After the big game is over, wind down with some fishing off the private dock in the back.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US3,500/night
Usual cost: $US3,500/night
Accommodates: 8
Neighbourhood: Arrowhead Lakes, Glendale
If you want to explore downtown Phoenix before the game, feel free to take out one of the bikes provided by the owners.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US800/night
Usual cost: $US51/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Downtown Phoenix
Guests are free to use the living room, pool, patio, and swinging hammocks.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US300/night
Usual cost: $US70/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Paradise Gardens
The apartment has a washer, dryer and walk-in closets, plus there's a pool and a 24-hour gym on the premises.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US580/night
Usual cost: $US280/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Kierland Commons, Scottsdale
The home is powered by solar panels and has stunning views of Phoenix and the surrounding mountains.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US675/night
Usual cost: $US132/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Scottsdale
With three queen-size beds and one fu lll, there's plenty of space if you're bringing other football fans along with you. The pool area also has a barbecue and tiki bar.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US2,245/night
Usual cost: $US145/night
Accommodates: 9
Neighbourhood: Central Phoenix
Amenities include five bedrooms, lap pool, and a fire pit.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US1,250/night
Usual cost: $US600/night
Accommodates: 13
Neighbourhood: Surprise, Arizona
You can rent a private room in this small home, built in 1926. It's not far from the cafes and galleries of Phoenix's Roosevelt arts district.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US450/night
Usual cost: $US50/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Roosevelt Row, Phoenix
A private room includes accommodations for two, and breakfast is included.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US150/night
Usual cost: $US75/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Desert Ridge, Phoenix
There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large pool area with access to hiking trails.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US1,800/night
Usual cost: $US500/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Arcadia, Phoenix
The house has exposed brick walls and a large backyard.
Cost during the Super Bowl: $US550/night
Usual cost: $US320/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Melrose District, Phoenix
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.