11 Amazing Airbnbs You Can Rent In Phoenix For The Super Bowl

The teams have been decided, and the Super Bowl is quickly approaching.

But if you’re planning on making trip to Phoenix for the game, don’t assume you’ll be able to get a hotel room. Officials expect a whopping 100,000 fans to visit the area for the February 1st game, and average daily hotel rates have risen by 89%.

Lots of Seahawks and Patriots fans are turning to Airbnb as an alternative — according to Airbnb data, the number of people making reservations in the Phoenix area has increased by nearly 2.5 times its usual rate.

The earliest Airbnb reservations for Super Bowl weekend were made a year ago, in January 2014. But even if you didn’t plan that far ahead, there are still some amazing rentals available in the area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.