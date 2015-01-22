11 Amazing Airbnbs You Can Rent In Phoenix For The Super Bowl

Madeline Stone
The teams have been decided, and the Super Bowl is quickly approaching.

But if you’re planning on making trip to Phoenix for the game, don’t assume you’ll be able to get a hotel room. Officials expect a whopping 100,000 fans to visit the area for the February 1st game, and average daily hotel rates have risen by 89%.

Lots of Seahawks and Patriots fans are turning to Airbnb as an alternative — according to Airbnb data, the number of people making reservations in the Phoenix area has increased by nearly 2.5 times its usual rate.

The earliest Airbnb reservations for Super Bowl weekend were made a year ago, in January 2014. But even if you didn’t plan that far ahead, there are still some amazing rentals available in the area.

Sleep just 15 minutes away from the stadium in this lakefront home.

After the big game is over, wind down with some fishing off the private dock in the back.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US3,500/night

Usual cost: $US3,500/night

Accommodates: 8

Neighbourhood: Arrowhead Lakes, Glendale

Sleep in a shipping container that's been restored to include modern plumbing and electricity.

If you want to explore downtown Phoenix before the game, feel free to take out one of the bikes provided by the owners.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US800/night

Usual cost: $US51/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Downtown Phoenix

Enjoy a private room and a swimming pool at this mid-century modern home.

Guests are free to use the living room, pool, patio, and swinging hammocks.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US300/night

Usual cost: $US70/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Paradise Gardens

Get a good night's sleep at this luxury apartment in Scottsdale.

The apartment has a washer, dryer and walk-in closets, plus there's a pool and a 24-hour gym on the premises.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US580/night

Usual cost: $US280/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Kierland Commons, Scottsdale

Escape to this mountain home after the game.

The home is powered by solar panels and has stunning views of Phoenix and the surrounding mountains.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US675/night

Usual cost: $US132/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Scottsdale

Take advantage of this four bedroom home if you're travelling in a big group.

With three queen-size beds and one fu lll, there's plenty of space if you're bringing other football fans along with you. The pool area also has a barbecue and tiki bar.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US2,245/night

Usual cost: $US145/night

Accommodates: 9

Neighbourhood: Central Phoenix

Spend a few nights in this large home on the western side of Phoenix.

Amenities include five bedrooms, lap pool, and a fire pit.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US1,250/night

Usual cost: $US600/night

Accommodates: 13

Neighbourhood: Surprise, Arizona

Get cozy in this historic home in Phoenix's arts district.

You can rent a private room in this small home, built in 1926. It's not far from the cafes and galleries of Phoenix's Roosevelt arts district.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US450/night

Usual cost: $US50/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Roosevelt Row, Phoenix

Stay north of the action in this comfortable home.

A private room includes accommodations for two, and breakfast is included.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US150/night

Usual cost: $US75/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Desert Ridge, Phoenix

Get away from the crowds at this secluded mountain home.

There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large pool area with access to hiking trails.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US1,800/night

Usual cost: $US500/night

Accommodates: 6

Neighbourhood: Arcadia, Phoenix

Rent a small two-bedroom home close to the light rail.

The house has exposed brick walls and a large backyard.

Cost during the Super Bowl: $US550/night

Usual cost: $US320/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Melrose District, Phoenix

