This floating Airbnb in London is nicer than most apartments, and you might be able to stay there for free

In celebration of the legalization of Airbnb in London, the company is holding a contest where the lucky winner and three friends will get to spend the night in an adorable blue house floating down the city’s main waterway, the River Thames.

The houseboat, which Airbnb describes as “Primrose Hill meets Pixar,” will set sail for one night only later this week.

Amenities for the voyage include massages and a gourmet meal prepared onboard by a professional chef, as well as incredible views of the city iteself.

Here’s a photo of the living room, via Airbnb:

Inside, guests will find all the comforts of a well appointed home: a bright living room, kitchen, full bathroom, two bedrooms, as well as a landscaped yard with a doghouse in case Fido wants to tag along too.

Here’s a another look at one of the chairs in the living room:

Here’s a close-up of the houseboat’s steering wheel, located in the kitchen:

Here’s a view of one of the bedrooms from the living room:

The houseboat features a number of interesting design elements. Here’s a picture of a rotary phone decorating the space:

The floating house was designed by brothers Nick and Steve Tidball. Best known for their work in creative advertising, the twins were excited to use their backgrounds in architectural design to bring this project to life.

Here’s a look at the book selection, curated by the Tidballs:

Here’s a picture of the full bathroom guests will use during their stay aboard the houseboat:

Here’s a look at the view from the yard:

Be warned, Airbnb will not tolerate any “houseboat parties,” so you’ll have to be on behaviour fit for the Queen.

To enter for a chance to win, contestants are asked to submit 500 words on where they would go with their own floating house and why.

