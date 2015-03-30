Airbnb's first pitch deck -- What a $20 billion startup looks like when it's starting out, and everyone thinks the idea is stupid

Airbnb Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia

Airbnb is a great startup success story. It’s reportedly raising a new round of financing that will value the company around $US20 billion.

But when Airbnb was first getting started in 2008, the founders struggled and would-be investors snubbed their idea.

The founders shared their first pitch deck with an MBA student, back when it wanted to be an air mattress rental company.

