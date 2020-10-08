10 Airbnbs college students could stay in together while they learn remotely

Airbnb College students can stay in long-term Airbnbs while their schools are remote.

Many colleges are fully remote for the semester, so students are currently living off-campus.

Rather than staying home with their parents, some students are choosing to live together in beautiful locations across the US, as The New York Times reported.

Students are staying in places like Cape Cod, Palm Springs, and Park City as they study.

There are long-term Airbnbs available all over the country that will give students a beautiful backdrop while they’re learning remotely.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Students could make Orange County, California, their home for a semester.

Airbnb A home in California.

This home in Newport Beach is just steps away from the water, according to its Airbnb listing, so you could study by the sea.

Four students could live in the three-bedroom home comfortably. It also has two bathrooms.

The home features a washer-dryer and free parking, which is hard to come by on a college campus.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The Berkshires area of Massachusetts would be an ideal getaway for students who love nature.

Airbnb A home in Massachusetts.

You could hike and explore quaint towns in Massachusetts in between classes if you find a long-term stay in the Berkshires, like this five-bedroom home.

This home can sleep six individual people comfortably, and it has four and a half bathrooms, so you wouldn’t have to wait in long lines for the shower.

The house also features a screened-in porch and game room.

See the Airbnb listing here.

Cape Cod is a great option for students looking for a beach town on the East Coast.

Airbnb A home in Cape Cod.

This home in Barnstable, Massachusetts, is just two miles from the nearest beach.

It can sleep six individual students across three bedrooms, and it features two full bathrooms.

The home also has a spacious backyard with a fire pit where you and your roommates could relax.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The quiet of the Poconos region of Pennsylvania would be a peaceful place to study.

Airbnb A home in the Poconos.

The area is home to mountains, lakes, and waterfalls.

It offers both solitude and the joys of nature.

This Poconos cabin has three bedrooms.

Airbnb The interior of the Poconos home.

Four students would each have their own bed in the cosy home, which features a porch with a hammock and wood-burning stove.

It has one bathroom.

See the Airbnb listing here.

A mountain getaway in Park City, Utah, is a good fit for fans of winter sports.

Airbnb A condo in Utah.

Park City is known for its snowy mountains, so you could practice skiing and snowboarding while you get your degree.

This condo in the city features huge skylight windows with views of the surrounding area. It can sleep five comfortably, and it has three and a half bathrooms, as well as a fireplace.

The host also offers a 20% discount on stays longer than 28 days, according to its listing.

See the Airbnb listing here.

You could live out your “Jersey Shore” fantasies for a semester.

Airbnb A cottage in New Jersey.

Although you likely won’t be able to bar hop like the cast of the “Jersey Shore” did, you can still enjoy the beach town lifestyle this cottage offers.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is just one block from the beach. It features two decks in the front of the house and an additional porch in the rear of the home with a barbecue and porch seating.

The porch table can be used for dining or studying.

See the Airbnb listing here.

You and six friends could make a cottage in Plymouth, Vermont, your home for a semester.

Airbnb A cottage in Virginia.

This home on Echo Lake has indoor and outdoor amenities, including the lake itself, a gazebo, and a fireplace.

Four of the beds in the three-bedroom home are bunk beds, so it will feel just like a college dorm. It also has one and a half bathrooms.

See the Airbnb listing here.

You could take up residence in Palm Springs, California, if you want beach weather with mountain views.

Airbnb A home in California.

This California home sits near the Coachella Mountain region. It features a pool and is surrounded by mountains.

The home can sleep four individuals comfortably, and it has two bathrooms.

The exterior also features a barbecue and fire pit.

See the Airbnb listing here.

Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, offers a variety of nature landscapes for students to enjoy.

Airbnb A home in New Hampshire.

A beach, mountain area, and lake are all easily accessible from this New Hampshire home, so it’s a great getaway year-round.

It can sleep eight guests comfortably, so you could re-create the experience of a dorm with your close friends. It also has three bathrooms.

The home has a covered deck and game room.

See the Airbnb listing here.

You can head to Summit County, Colorado, for a semester to perfect your skiing skills.

Airbnb College students can stay in long-term Airbnbs while their schools are remote.

This remote cabin is nestled in the mountains of Breckenridge, Colorado, and is only accessible by cars with four-wheel drive.

The home is suitable for three guests, and it has two bathrooms.

You could study from the wraparound porch, and take a break from school to hike through the snowy mountains nearby.

See the Airbnb listing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.