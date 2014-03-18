Airbnb Has A Master Plan To Get Bigger Than It Already Is

Airbnb might spread its wings and become more than just site for renting vacation homes for a weekend getaway.

“Our business isn’t [renting] the house,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says in an interview with Fast Company. “Our business is the entire trip.”

The company’s roadmap for 2014 was condensed to a single sheet of 8×11 paper, the details of which are still under wraps.

But Airbnb is looking to create a new portfolio of services, which could generate additional revenue and streamline the trip experience. Airbnb has a valuation of around $US2.7 billion, and has 500,000 listings in 192 countries.

Airbnb has already tested cleaning services that will provide clean sheets and towels for people renting out their homes. The service will cost around $US60, and the fee will likely be paid by the guest.

“It’s full-service cleaning,” Chesky told Fast Company, “with stocking, which means leaving towels, bed sheets, mints, and a welcome package, like Vitamin Water in the fridge. And also staging, which is making sure the heating and lights are on.”

And an insider tells Fast Company that Airbnb is also testing an Uber-like car service to get people to and from the airport.

