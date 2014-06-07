Airbnb Will Help You Grab A Seat At A Stranger's Dinner Table

Airbnb has made its name finding users inexpensive places to stay, usually in people’s homes. Now, the San Francisco startup is not only willing to find you a bed, but also a spot at the dinner table.

“Experience San Francisco like a local,” Airbnb.com advises. “Get off the beaten path with the Airbnb community.”

Airbnb calls its new feature Experience, and sports a handful of categories: Eat With Locals, Sightseeing, Outdoors, Food And Drinks, and Explore And Learn. Currently, Experience seems to be limited to San Francisco and Paris.

The Eat With Locals category is the one that will snag you a seat at supper for a price.

Some are simple.

Some are educational.

Some are themed.

This isn’t the first time Airbnb has tried out a non-house-sharing feature. Earlier this year the startup began testing its cleaning services for Bay Area users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.