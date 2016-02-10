7 amazing tree houses you can rent on Airbnb

Staying in an Airbnb is usually much different than your average night in a hotel, but it might be an especially weird experience if you end up renting a tree house.

The rental site offers people a chance to stay in everything from tents to castles, in addition to regular old rooms inside of houses. But tree houses on the site are surprisingly popular, often boasting at least 4 out of 5 stars from reviewers.

We rounded up 7 of our favourites here.

Not only is this Atlanta property Airbnb's most popular tree house, it was recently recognised by the rental site as the the most wished-for place in the world. Airbnb Source: Business Insider It consists of 3 separate rooms, all connected by rope bridges. The bed rolls out to overlook a stream below. Airbnb It also has a living room with antique furnishings and an open deck. Because of its popularity, it's pretty tough to book, but right now it costs $350 per night. Airbnb Source: Airbnb This 1-bed, 1-bath tree house offers panoramic views of the hills of Monferrato, Italy for $161 per night. Airbnb It offers modern amenities you might not expect in a tree house, like a well-decorated private bathroom with a working sink, toilet, and shower. Airbnb And the shabby chic-styled bedroom sleeps two comfortably. It opens up to a patio for enjoying a bottle of wine, which guests can find in a nearby wine cellar the host makes available. Airbnb This tree house roughly 30 minutes from Chicago, Illinois goes for $195 per night. Airbnb There's a full-size bed inside and a twin-size loft up the ladder, in case you need more room. Airbnb There's also a small fridge, kitchenette, furnace, and TV. Though guests will need to go downstairs for an outdoor shower, and inside the nearby house to use the toilet. Airbnb You really can't beat the view of the crystal clear waters from this tree house in Hawaii's famous North Shore. Airbnb Source: Airbnb Nestled in the trees above the town of Haleiwa, the 250 square-foot pad goes for $215 per night. Airbnb Inside there's a full-size bed, fridge, and kitchenette. The owner says even the shower has a great view of the ocean. Airbnb This Costa Rican tree house is located in a 35-acre rainforest, featuring cool breezes, wildlife, and nearby hot springs. Airbnb It has a wraparound balcony and three beds inside. The master bedroom has a large screened window that lets in cool air. Airbnb The tree house has a small kitchenette and bathroom, but no telephone or TV. But who needs that when you can walk outside and go into a rainforest hot spring? Airbnb This awesome tree house in Australia's Blue Mountains boasts great outdoor activities, since its located between two national parks. Airbnb This $691 per night cabin has a Queen-size bed, fireplace, spa, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Airbnb It also has a small kitchen amid its mix of modern and rugged interior. Airbnb But perhaps the most tree house of tree houses is this one 15 minutes south of San Francisco. Airbnb Unlike most others using the tree as an exterior base, this has giant 150-year-old oak branches going right inside. Airbnb The bed sleeps two comfortably and there's a small kitchenette, but guests need to go down to use the toilet and shower in the bathroom below. It costs $275 per night. Airbnb

