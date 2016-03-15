Neighbours of Airbnb 'party houses' will get a way to complain

If you’re looking to AirBnb to find a place to party or just make a lot of noise you may soon be out of luck. A new feedback tool is allowing neighbours of Airbnb properties to comment on the behaviour of guests.

The tool is set to roll out next month in Japan and is meant to cut down on “party houses”, that have been springing up, although the problem isn’t exclusive to one region, according to a report in Bloomberg. The feature will be available across all of Airbnb’s global listings in a few weeks.

The popularity of Airbnb’s home-sharing service has helped make it one of the most richly-valued private tech startups. But the service’s fast-growth and competition with the hotel industry has also attracted criticisms about whether the service should be subject to greater regulations.

Airbnb did not immediately return a request for comment.

