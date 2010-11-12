Airbnb, The Startup That Just Raised $7.2MM, Has Some Pretty Sweet New Features

Alyson Shontell
Yesterday we announced that Airbnb, the marketplace for overnight bookings of unique spaces around the world, closed Series A funding from Sequoia Capital and Greylock Partners for $7.2 million.

We also announced all the cool new features they released: an instant booking feature, a collections feature, and an iPhone app. 

Collections is a new website feature that pulls together favourite locations for your perusing

The iPhone app shows you top picks and unique travel packages

Perhaps you'd like to stay at a mansion with roaming giraffes in Kenya? Book it instantly on their new app.

Or stay at Frank Sinatra's estate? It's only $2,600 per night

If you're in a pinch, their app will locate you, suggest nearby, immediately available places to book, and give you an instant itinerary

