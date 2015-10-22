Airbnb takes down controversial ads after offending San Francisco residents

Airbnb is removing controversial ads that offered alternate suggestions as to what the city could do with the money Airbnb pays in hotel tax.

Some of the ads offered funny San Francisco-centric suggestions, like having public works build escalators on the city’s steepest hills.

But other ads offended San Francisco residents. One letter to the public library system said it should be spending Airbnb’s tax money on staying open later.

“Had you donated that $US8 million you spent fighting Proposition F directly to the public libraries you love so much, that could have made a bigger difference. Oh well. Hindsight is 20/20!” said San Francisco State University professor Martha Kenney in her Facebook post.

Another ad, posted on a city bus stop, suggested that the city should be feeding expired parking meters. (We’re not sure why.)

Airbnb confirmed to Business Insider that it was taking down the ads after they were posted this morning, and the campaign was not run using the $US8 million it had given to political groups to fight proposed legislation.

“The intent was to show the hotel tax contribution from our hosts and guests, which is roughly $US1 million per month. It was the wrong tone and we apologise to anyone who was offended. These ads are being taken down immediately,” said Airbnb spokesman Christopher Nulty.

Among the ads’ suggestions for what to do with the money Airbnb pays in hotel taxes:

“Please use $US12 million in hotel taxes to feed all expired parking meters.”

“We hope you use some of the $US12 million in hotel taxes to put escalators on all the hills.”

“We hope you use some of the $US12 million in hotel taxes to keep the library open later.”

“Please use some of the $US12 million in hotel taxes to keep music in schools.”

