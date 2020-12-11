Airbnb soars 115% in trading debut as valuation pushes past $100 billion

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb Founders, Chief Product Officer Joe Gebbia, CTO Nathan Blecharczyk and CEO Brian Chesky speak onstage during the ‘Introducing Trips’ Reveal at Airbnb Open LA on November 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $US100 billion.

Airbnb raised $US3.5 billion in funds when it priced its IPO at $US68 per share, giving it an initial market valuation of $US47 billion.

An IPO frenzy has quickly materialised in the fourth quarter of 2020, given the eye-popping surge in recent trading debuts for DoorDash and C3.ai.

Watch Airbnb trade live here.

Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the home sharing service a market valuation of more than $US100 billion.

That makes Airbnb more valuable than the seven largest US hotel chains combined, including Marriot,Hilton, and Hyatt. Marriot International is worth $US41 billion, Hilton Worldwide is worth $US29 billion, and Hyatt is worth $US7 billion.

Smaller hotel names Choice Hotels,Wyndham Hotels and Wyndham Destinations are each worth $US5 billion. Extended Stay is worth just under $US3 billion.

Airbnb priced its IPO at $US68 per share, raising $US3.5 billion in proceeds at a valuation of $US47 billion. That’s in stark contrast to the company’s last fundraising round as a private company in April, when the firm raised $US1 billion at a valuation of $US18 billion.



Read more:

We spoke with Wall Street’s 9 best-performing fund managers of 2020 to learn how they crushed the chaotic market â€” and compile the biggest bets they’re making for 2021



The company was valued as high as $US31 billion in a 2017 private funding round. The steep cut to Airbnb’s valuation in April came amid a global pandemic that temporarily sidelined much of its business as stay-at-home orders swept across the country.

But the company bounced back quickly as travellers wanted little interaction with people during their travels and flocked to private residences on Airbnb over hotel stays that required interactions with workers and other tourists.

The IPO frenzy of 2020 hasn’t been limited to just Airbnb. On Wednesday, DoorDash and C3.ai posted substantial gains of 86% and 174% respectively. And in September, Snowflake completed the largest software technology IPO in history and has been on a tear since its debut.



Read more:

Cathie Wood is beating 99% of fund managers this year. The ARK CEO and her team share their outlooks for 2021 â€” including thoughts on Tesla’s $US5 billion stock sale, the Salesforce-Slack tie-up, and bitcoin’s meteoric rise.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.