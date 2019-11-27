Airbnb is sending 100 home cooks to Italy to study alongside Momofuku's David Chang

Airbnb/aarón gómez figueroa Win a trip to Italian cooking school with David Chang.

Airbnb is giving 100 home cooks the chance to spend a week at an Italian culinary school.

In celebration of the service’s new “Cooking Experience” packages, the winning applicants will be sent an hour south of Turin to refine their family recipes with cooking experts including Momofuku’s David Chang and his mother.

The recipes will then be published in Airbnb’s first cookbook and sent to listings across the world.

Airbnb has launched a “Cooking Experiences” category to its bookable experiences, and to celebrate the company is looking give 100 successful applicants an opportunity to hone their family recipes by studying at Slow Food’s University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy, an hour south of Turin.

Airbnb David Chang, the chef behind Momofuku, will be bringing his mother, Sherri, along for the ride.

In intimate groups of 25, winners will get to learn alongside experts including the Momofuku chef and cofounder David Chang and his mother, Sherri, during one of four five-day courses split across four weeks from June to July.

Airbnb The Airbnb host Nonna Nerina has made $US150,000 by teaching travellers her love of pasta-making.

The free trip consists of workshops, classes from UNISG professors, tastings, field visits, and hands-on lessons from one of the platform’s most booked hosts, Nonna Nerina.

Nerina has made $US150,000 by teaching travellers her love of pasta-making.

Airbnb The course includes field visits as well as time in the kitchen.

The Airbnb scholars will be educated on the importance of sustainability in cooking and will be introduced to recognising the flavours and aromas in wine, cheese, and chocolate.

Airbnb The first Airbnb cookbook is planned for 2020.

Once those treasured family recipes have been refined under the guidance of professionals, they will be published in the first Airbnb cookbook and sent to listings all over the world.

Throw your own apron into the ring or nominate a favourite home cook to scoop one of prize spots by writing a mini personal essay about your family recipe and enthusiasm for cooking before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. ET on December 23.

