Airbnb is raising a new round of funding that would value the company at $30 billion

Kimberly White/Getty Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky

Airbnb is seeking to raise a new round of funding that would put the value of the company around $30 billion, according to the New York Times

The new round of investment would be used to grow the home-rental company and help it to further expand internationally.

The new valuation would be triple of Aribnb’s valuation two years ago, according to the Times, making it the second most valuable privately held tech startup after Uber.

